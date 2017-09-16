Temecula Valley’s Wine Country marketing director named one of Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s Top 40 Under 40 Tastemakers for 2017

Visit Temecula Valley

Special to Valley News

Visit Temecula Valley announced Wine Country marketing director, Devin Parr, has been recognized by Wine Enthusiast Magazine as one of the Top 40 Under 40 Tastemakers of 2017.

The annual feature showcases professionals in the American wine, beer, cider and spirits industries. Per the magazine’s digital feature, “With an eye on innovation and an impulse to constantly reach for the horizon, each of these honorees is doing their part to lead the conversation and leave a lasting influence on the world of food and drink for generations to come.”

“Our Top 40 list this year and every year is culled from the incredible individuals our editorial team meets in our industry,” Susan Kostrzewa, executive editor of Wine Enthusiast Magazine, said. “Our goal is to spotlight progressive, energetic and relentless personalities…the kind of people that, when you meet, you don’t forget.”

“I am humbled and honored by this recognition – especially from a publication I not only read religiously, but that I consider the gold standard in wine and food reporting,” Parr said. “However, the real credit goes to Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country and all the immensely talented winemakers out here who, every day, pour their hearts and souls into crafting top quality wines.”

In 2007, Parr left a career in video game public relations to study wine at the Apicius International School of Hospitality in Florence. After nearly two years abroad, she returned to the U.S. to begin her career in the wine industry. In October 2015, she moved to Temecula to take the role of Wine Country marketing director for Visit Temecula Valley and Temecula Valley Wine Growers Association.

“Devin is instrumental in sharing our story about Temecula Valley and our quality wines,” Visit Temecula Valley President and CEO Kimberly Adams said. “We are proud of her recognition.”

Within her first year in Temecula, she created the region’s first ever “People’s Choice Blind Tasting and Awards” program, kicked off the “Crush on Temecula Wines” campaign aimed at building greater collaboration among local restaurants and wineries and initiated a comprehensive re-brand focused on quality wines, unique stories and the undeniable laid-back Southern California vibe of the region. Believing great wine starts not in the vineyard but with passionate, visionary people, she also created and launched a new video series, “Behind the Wine Bottle,” to introduce the rock stars of Temecula – aka the winemakers and winery owners who pour their blood, sweat and tears into the region every day.

For more information about the People’s Choice Blind Tasting and Awards, visit www.visittemeculavalley.com/wine-month/peoples-choice. To read Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s article, visit www.winemag.com/40under402017.