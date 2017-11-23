The hottest toys to enjoy this holiday season

TEMECULA – Christmas and Hanukkah may be celebrated toward the end of the year, but at the annual New York Toy Fair, the season for thinking about toys, begins in February. The popular convention unveils the industry’s hottest trends and toys, attracting more than 1,000 exhibitors.

The New York Toy Fair and recommendations by toy and game industry experts around the world, like Dr. Toy and The Toy Insider, often help cement which toys are likely to end up on children’s holiday wish lists. For those shoppers who fell behind the curve and missed out on last year’s break out “Hatchimal” hit, take a moment to consider the following toys which figure to be the most coveted items for this year of giving.

Lego Boost: Lego continues to reinvent itself, offering add-ons to its popular building brick model. Lego Boost takes advantage of the STEM trend by enabling children to build and code any of the five models of building sets. These include a cat, robot, guitar, rover and building machine. Or, they can use the pieces to create their own designs. The models work with an app and can be coded to make different motions and sounds.

Melissa & Doug Scientist Role Play Costume Set: Melissa & Doug is widely recognized for its high-quality wooden games sets and puzzles, but the company also delves into imaginative play costumes. This scientist role-play costume includes a beaker, a test tube, a lab coat, experiment cards and other ingredients necessary to fuel interest in the sciences. It can be a welcome addition to any dress-up collection.

Nerf N-Strike Elite: Nerf brand has been popular for decades, and the company continues to churn out popular items for boys and girls. The N-Strike Elite series has a number of incarnations to tempt sharpshooters. Nerf’s new AccuStrike line is designed to improve accuracy with specially crafted darts that sail straighter than the original darts.

CollEGGtibles: Building upon the Hatchimal craze of last Christmas and early this year, Spin Master offers an addition to the very popular collectible toy niche. CollEGGtibles are much smaller than Hatchimals, but are equally fun. Smaller eggs hatch to reveal various colorful critters inside. Children are apt to want to collect them all.

Pie Face Sky High: Hasbro keeps reinventing the Pie Face game, their runaway hit from 2016, which was awarded “Game of the Year” by the Toy Industry Association. In the Sky High version, one player hits a lever with a mallet, hoping to deliver their opponent a face full of pie cream.





These are just a handful of the industry favorites that could be the hot picks among children for holiday gifting this year. Also, keep an eye out for FisherPrice Movi, anything Star Wars, FurReal friends, Shopkins and much more.