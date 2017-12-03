The Temecula Valley Master Chorale presents ‘Caroling in Concert’ at the Temecula library

TEMECULA – The community is invited to hear good music and join in the fun as the Temecula Valley Master Chorale presents “Caroling in Concert” 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library, 30600 Pauba Road. Enjoy holiday music and a sing along with TVMC’s choir ensemble. All ages are welcome at the family friendly program.

The concert is sponsored by the Friends of the Temecula Libraries. Space is limited, and carpooling is encouraged. For additional information, call (951) 693-8900.