The Zombie Run, an ominous success

On Saturday, Nov. 7 it was a cold night down the 79 Freeway near Aguanga as hundreds of cars converged upon Twin Creeks Ranch for the Temecula Zombie Run 2015. As people huddled by fire barrels to keep themselves warm, music blared throughout the venue.

Participants from Riverside and San Diego counties were greeted, their documentation and waivers checked, and then referred to the appropriate check in and registration points. There, zombies were given a red glowing bracelet and instructed to proceed to the makeup tent, while human runners were directed to the green, military tent with their green bracelet and runner number. At the tent, they received swag for the race.

At the waiting area, next to the finish line, visitors could see the live coverage of the undergoing zombie invasion around the world, the theme around which the run would take place. It was the stuff horror movies were made of as Temecula was portrayed as the last surviving human camp in a world overrun with the undead. The goal, to run through a three-mile course infested with zombies without being killed, eaten or worst of all infected with by the zombie virus.

By 5:30 p.m. the first batch of runners armed with costumes, headlights, and a lot of energy gathered right in front of the starting military post. A few minutes afterwards the crowd cheered in excitement while a yellow moving light in the sky hovered the mountains, suddenly disintegrating into a blueish – green halo, framed by what appeared to be a dust or vapor cloud. The runners would have never imagined that what they witnessed was not an omen of a zombie invasion, but actually a missile test from the Navy, but still, it was enjoyed as everyone thought it was part of the show.

Over 1,300 runners in several batches were given the go ahead order, and during debriefing shared their horrifying tales of being persecuted by the terrifying infested creatures. Around one hundred and fifty zombies were scattered along the course, some in plain sight, some hidden. Their goal was to infect every single human, and bring them to the realm of the undead.

Runners went through two hydrating station, four obstacle courses, including a net that had to be crossed by crawling underneath, a climbing wall, an infested checkpoint and a cage maze to finally come to the finish line through three circles of fire right before the medic station in which participants were told if they managed to survive, or otherwise were tagged as infected. Every contestant that made it to the finish line received a medal.

Ryan “Garth” Garthright, Director of Events for Human Movement Management, the organizer of the Zombie Run, said that the event was a complete success.

“All the human runners either were infected or survived, but at the end everyone had a great time,” he said, adding that the missile test launch came in a perfect timing, as “it gave an aura of an apocalypse, which was awesome.”

Garth is already working on planning more Zombie Runs, and Temecula is on the list for next year.

If you believe you can be a zombie survivor, or would like to infect others as a zombie, this is the event for you.