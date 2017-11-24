Theatre Royale and Pechanga Resort and Casino to present Irving Berlin’s ‘White Christmas: the Musical”

TEMECULA – The Theatre Royale presents Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas: the Musical,” Dec. 14-17, at Pechanga Resort & Casino, 45000 Pechanga Parkway, in Temecula.

The music and lyrics for “White Christmas” were written by Irving Berlin, based on the book by David Ives and Paul Blake, and the original stage production was directed by Walter Bobbie.

This holiday season discover the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Start with a timeless tale of joy and goodwill, fill it with classic Irving Berlin songs and top it off with glorious dancing and lots of snow. Theatre Royale’s new production is a must-see classic that tells the story of a song-and-dance team that falls for a stunning sister act in the process of putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn. Full of dancing, laughter and great songs, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” is the gift everyone dreams of receiving for Christmas.

Based on the 1954 Technicolor film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen, the holiday classic includes some of Irving Berlin’s biggest hits, such as “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean” and, of course, “White Christmas.”

The Theatre Royale’s cast will feature David Reuther as Bob Wallace, Barbara Chiofalo as Betty Haynes, Fisher Kaake as Phil Davis and Kylie Molnar as Judy Haynes. Also featured are Karla Franko as Martha Watson, John Campbell as General Waverly, and Madeline Stuart as Susan Waverly.

Rounding out the cast are supporting leads Coley McAvoy, Brandon Kallen, Ron Clinton, Michele Vasile, Tori Houtchens, Valerie Cope, Sharon Duchi, Aaron Cleveland and the featured song and dance ensemble: Matthew Ryan, Alison Teague, Bryan Martinez, Ashlyn Miller, Cole Howard, Candace Carbajal, David Sherlock, Daisy Fuentes, Dylan Dewald, Megan Pastrallo, Sergio Camacho and Skyelar Nalley.

Direction will be handled by Jay S. King and musical direction by Don LeMaster. The dance director is Sarah Cleveland, and the production manager is Carolyn King. Technical directors Jason Kaiser and Jeremiah Bare and dance captains Matthew Ryan and Alison Teague round out the backstage support. The original set design is by Anna Louizos, with adaptations by Theatre Royale, and the original costume design is by Carrie Robbins, with adaptation by Trudee Stevens. Shane Pritchard will handle lighting design, and Nick White is doing sound design.

The show times for “White Christmas: the Musical” are 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, and Friday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17.

Tickets are $85- $65, depending on seat selection and availability. Call (877) 711-2946 or visit www.pechanga.com/entertain/irving-berlins-white-christmas for more information or to purchase tickets.