TVAL holds joint show ‘Life and Death’ at the Truax in Old Town Temecula

Victor Miller

Special to Valley News

Last month The Temecula Valley Art League held a tribute show honoring the late abstract expressionist, Reza Sepahdari at the Truax Building in Old Town Temecula.

Sepahdari, who died earlier this year, was an Iranian-born artist known for his rich brushstrokes. Escaping post-Shah Pahlavi Iran and eventually becoming a prominent local in the wine country of Temecula Valley, Reza Sepahdari took the “whirling dervishes” of Sufi Muslim religion to canvas, creating colorful abstract pieces of motion.

Schooled in the classics, Sepahdari’s work sometimes included references to masters such as Henri Matisse. Sepahdari’s widow, new TVAL president Robin Wayland, tearfully represented her late-husband at the event.

What was originally intended to be just the posthumous solo affair honoring the celebrated Sepahdari, the Nov. 4, event at the Truax Building ended up as a joint TVAL show: On short notice, the Temecula Valley Art League’s Glenda Palmer was given her first exhibit to coincide with the Sepahdari tribute.

Coming on the heels of the Day of the Dead celebrations and somewhat morbidly augmenting the Sepahdari “wake,” Glenda Palmer’s public works included Mexican death masks set to oil-on-canvas.

But it was also a show of life, Palmer’s collection of Naïve-styled paintings of camping trailers were on display in promotion of her 2017 calendar, “Happy Campers,” which features a dozen vintage camping trailers nestled in various national parks.

Always busy of late, other TVAL members are involved in at least two projects this month.

Former TVAL president Marilyn Latimer will volunteer her talent and time teaching a special art class at Rancho Damacitas Foster Home on Monday, Dec. 19, from 4 to 6 in the afternoon. The foster home’s children will be provided art supplies and direction so that they may create Christmas gifts for their family members.

The next evening, the TVAL will hold their annual Christmas party, which will include the presenting of a charity check to the Assistance League of Temecula Valley for their involvement in “Operation School Bell”.

The Christmas gala will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Assistance League facility which is located at 28720 Via Montezuma in Temecula.

For more information regarding either the Rancho Damacitas Foster Home art class or the TVAL Christmas party, please contact Marilyn Latimer at (951) 246-2435 or email her at marileosark@aol.com.

For more information regarding the Temecula Valley Art League go to http://temeculavalleyartleague.com/.

Information on Glenda Palmer and her “Happy Campers” calendar is available at www.happycamperscalendar.com.