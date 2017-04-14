Villaranda continues to wow judges on ‘The Voice’

Anatalia Villaranda, the little girl with the big voice continues to battle her way to the top on NBC’s “The Voice.” The 16-year-old singing powerhouse easily beat out the competition to win herself a spot on the live shows which began airing Tuesday, April 11.

During her performance last week, Villaranda was matched up against Dawson Coyle, who sang “Demons” by Imagine Dragons, by her celebrity coach Alicia Keys.

Keys said she paired the two because they were similar in age and both had a unique style of pop music.

“It felt like absolutely the right thing,” she said.

The two singers watched each other during practice for the first time and both had high praise for one another and Keys.

“Alicia is helping me to trust in myself,” Villaranda said. “I am not ready for this to end.”

For her song Villaranda sang “Two Black Cadillacs” by Carrie Underwood.

“I’m a soul singer, but deep inside of me, I know there’s a little country. I’ve loved country music ever since my sister played it for the first time in her room, and this song, it really does tell a story,” she explained.

Coyle, who was stolen by Keys during the battle rounds said that the talent on team Alicia was amazing.

It’s a little bit intimidating to hear Anatalia sing,” he said. “She just punches.”

During practice Keys told Villaranda that she was performing the song with great emotion and that she needed to find a way to imagine it in her own life to effectively tell the story of the song.

Villaranda once again wowed judges Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani and Keys who were all shown watching her sing with smiles on their faces and bopping their heads in time to the music. They all agreed that Villaranda’s powerful and energetic performance showed another side to her abilities, something they were happy to see.

Stephani said Villaranda’s performance showed confidence and power.

“You ruled the room. You just plowed right over me,” she said

Levine said that she was the kind of talent who wouldn’t stop until every person in the room heard her.

“That’s the testament to your performance ability,” he said, adding that he thought she was the clear winner.

Shelton told the pint-sized powerhouse it was fun to be in the same room with her.

“There is no way to not get excited about the fact that you are about to come out here and sing,” he said. “Then you have to go and hurt me by singing a country song. Dawson is my boy but, I mean, look at her.”

“Anatalia, you surprised me again with this song choice. I think that’s great that you want to keep evolving and showing all sides of who you are,” Keys said. “I think it was a great choice to show some of that versatility.”

At the end of the performances, Keys chose Villaranda over Coyle, sending her to the next round – live performances.

“Both of you are so good and so powerful. The winner of this knockout is Anatalia,” she said.