Villaranda’s journey on ‘The Voice’ comes to an end

Even a powerful performance and high praise from coach Alicia Keys wasn’t enough to propel Temecula native Anatalia Villaranda forward in the popular NBC singing competition, “The Voice.”

Keys selected the Ben E. King classic “Stand by Me” for Villaranda’s performance in the live playoff rounds of the show, Monday, April 17.

“This is such a classic song and I think this one is one of those styles that you haven’t quite done yet,” Keys told Villaranda during the vignette that aired before her performance.

Keys said that she believed Villaranda could perform the song and make it her own.

“I’ve seen her show all this attitude and this movement and it’s fun but when she actually sings with this big powerful voice, you are like, ‘Woah, that too?’ She can do any kind of thing and still all of it has her signature on it,” Keys explained.

Villaranda, who began singing at the age of 10, said she was dedicating the song to her mother Lea and her family who supported her throughout her musical journey over the years.

“They’ve been supporting me since day one,” she said.

According to Villaranda, Keys has taught her so much more than how to be successful in the music business.

“The biggest thing Alicia has taught me is how to be real and having confidence and faith in myself,” she said.

After Villaranda’s performance Keys said that even when Anatalia wasn’t doing a high tempo song, “She still manages to be this burst of energy and light.”

“You have so much personality, so much feeling and I think it’s really cool to see the diversity that you have and tonight you really showed America that you have a range inside of you and there is no stopping what you can create,” Keys said. “I am really proud of this performance.”

Competition was tough during the first rounds of the Live Playoffs, though and ultimately voters chose to save worship leader Chris Blue and touring singer Vanessa Ferguson while Keys chose published author and “Colonial Blue” Singer Stephanie Rice as her save, sending Villaranda home.

“I will always call Anatalia my little firecracker,” Keys said.