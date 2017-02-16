Vivica Fox, Michael Madsen, Steven Chase shoot feature film in Temecula

The feature film “Garlic & Gunpowder” was shot in Temecula. Here city and film members pose at City Hall (left to right): Bonnie Lowell of Film Temecula, lead actor Steven Chase, lead actress Vivica A. Fox, Director Harrison Smith (behind), Executive Producer Rick Finkelstein, and City Manager Aaron Adams. Paul Bandong photo
Downtown Temecula was all abuzz as City Hall was overtaken by a cast of stars and a crew of 100 who have been filming an action comedy “Garlic & Gunpowder” in Temecula for the last few weeks. Some of the crew was in town for 33 days; some of the cast up to 22 days.

The group took over Mayor Maryanne Edwards’ office as actress, producer and TV host Vivica A. Fox (“Days of Our Lives,” “Generations,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Independence Day,” “Empire”) came in to play her part as Mayor Brown Jan. 30. Edwards’ office was reworked for sound and lighting for the 3-1/2-minute scene.

The movie is directed by B. Harrison Smith, written by producer Steven Chase and Zachary Sasim and produced by Chase, along with Rick Finkelstein, co-owners of the Entertainment Factory Group LLC. The company has two other films in pre-production and 10 more waiting.

“Brad Bruce of Red 11 Pictures invited us here to film in his studios,” Harrison said. “They are phenomenal. We have everything here the movie requires.”

Bruce, a Murrieta Valley High School graduate has been writing, directing and consulting on films since 2004.

Mayor Brown (Vivica A. Fox) holds a meeting in her office in the action comedy “Garlic & Gunpowder.” Paul Bandong photo

Actor Rob Coletti plays Rucci in the action comedy “Garlic & Gunpowder,” a feature film shot on location in Temecula. Paul Bandong photo

Actress Vivica A. Fox, who plays “Mayor Brown” in the film “Garlic & Gunpowder” undergoes some last-minute microphone adjustments before scene. Paul Bandong photo

Temecula Mayor Maryanne Edwards, who offered her office for a day of filming a City Hall scene for the movie “Garlic & Gunpowder.” gave Executive Director Rock Finkelstein a tour of the Council Chambers. The Florida native showed his support for SoCal, rocking Lakers gear. Paul Bandong photo


Temecula Mayor Maryanne Edwards explains some of the workings of the City Council as she toured Executive Producer Rick Finkelstein around the Council Chambers. Finkelstein filmed his feature film “Garlic & Gunpowder in Temecula. Paul Bandong photo

Much of the production crew was in the conference room monitoring the “Mayor Brown” scene in the Temecula Mayor’s office. Vivica A Fox plays “Mayor Brown” in the action comedy “Garlic & Gunpowder.” Paul Bandong photo

Mayor Maryanne Edwards, sitting behind her desk in her own office in City Hall, gets a sample of what it would be like to shoot a movie scene. The feature film “Garlic & Gunpowder was filmed entirely in Temecula during the month of January 2017. Paul Bandong photo

Temecula Mayor Maryanne Edwards holds a boom microphone as the film crew modifies her office in City Hall for light and sound for the shooting of a scenes from the feature film “Garlic & Gunpowder.” Paul Bandong photo


Actor Steven Chase (left) and producer Rick Finkelstein (right) take a “selfie” with actress Vivica A. Fox during the filming of “Garlic & Gunpowder” shot in Temecula in January. Paul Bandong photo

Actress Vivica A. Fox poses with Film Temecula Coordinator Bonnie Lowell following the shoot of “Garlic & Gunpowder” in Mayor Maryanne Edwards’ office. Paul Bandong photo

“At first we had some resistance from some of the cast and crew who had never been out here,” said Finkelstein, “I thought we were going out to the boonies. But when we got here, man, this place is fantastic! The studio was great. The people – store owners, citizens, public officials – are wonderful in how they treat us, how they welcome us.”

One neighbor even baked cookies for the cast and crew Finkelstein said.

Harrison called Temecula a “great discovery with a real diversity of potential shooting scenes.

“The word will definitely be getting out about this area,” Harrison said.

According to Finkelstein, there were 18 actual days of shooting.

“We filmed at Filippi’s, the Duck Pond, Maurice Car’rie winery, Spindles Music Shack, City Hall and Brad’s house,” said Finkelstein. “Bonnie (Lowell of Film Temecula) made much of this possible.”

Lowell said they received the application from Garlic & Gunpowder’s production crew with short notice, but in true Temecula fashion, everyone pulled together to make the production happen.

“But everyone was so cooperative, including City Hall and the Mayor who let us take over her office for a day,” Lowell said.

Film Temecula provides full-service coordination for films, including lodging, catering, locations, permitting, police/emergency services, etc.

The action comedy film centers on two Mafia wise guys played by Steven Chase and James Duval who work for “Ma” a 300-lb Mob Boss played by Felissa Rose and all the people they meet along the way.

The cast also includes Michael Madsen, Clint Jung, Dean McDermott, Martin Kove, Angelo Pagan, Lainie Kazan, Chris Coppola and others.

In addition to Fox, two other daytime soap stars are also featured. Kathryn Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan on “The Bold and the Beautiful”) plays Mrs. Smith. Lindsay Hartley (“Passions, “All My Children” and “Days of Our Lives”) plays the role of Rachel.

“This movie has a little of everything,” said Finkelstein, “action, the mob, romance, gunfire, a car chase and lots of ‘laugh out loud’ scenes.”

He said the movie, which is expected to be released later this year, has a distribution deal for 250 AMC theatres and expect it to go to 1,000.

“This film should win awards. There is a lot of talent in front of and behind the camera. It is a great story, a sound investment and a wonderful experience,” Finkelstein said.

The Entertainment Factory Group’s next projects include a romantic comedy and a horror film.

“We will definitely be coming back here,” said Finkelstein.

