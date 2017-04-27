Western Science Center Festival celebrates Earth Day

Delighted and curious children walked through the Western Science Center Museum with their parents April 22 at the third annual Inland Empire Science Festival staring wide-eyed at the fossilized remains of “Max” the largest Mastadon found in the Western United States enjoying fun games even taking a look at the sun’s chromosphere through telescopes.
The event highlighted the many aspects of paleontology, geology, astronomy, archaeology and today’s earth sciences for both children and adults to make them more aware of the earth and our need to be good stewards of its life-giving gifts. The museum special event saw almost 500 visitors on Earth Day.
The Western Science Center Museum located at 2345 Searl Parkway in Hemet near Diamond Valley Lake is open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday for a small admission fee.
Children visiting the third annual Inland Empire Science Festival held at the Western Science Center Museum at 2345 Searl Parkway in Hemet dig for fossil bones like a real paleontologist might in a sandbox as part of the days special events. Tony Ault photo
The few remaining fossil bones of a large mastodon and other ice age dinosaurs are on display at the Western Science Center Museum dinosaur gallery in Hemet. More than 400 adults and children attended the Inland Empire Science Festival on Earth Day April 22. Tony Ault photo
Author of “The Sauropod Dinosaurs” Mathew Wedel, assistant professor of Anatomy from the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific, was on hand to explain how years of research into this type of dinosaur brought him to write the nonfiction scientific book at the Inland Empire Science Festival. Tony Ault photo
Alton Dooley, Ph.D, executive director of the Western Science Center and Museum with Brittney Stoneburg WSC marketing and events specialist observe the major sponsors of the third annual Inland Empire Science Festival Millipore Sigma makers of a biological blood reagents used in blood type testing. Learning about blood types are Vince Diaz, 9 and brother Erick, 6, at the table. Tony Ault photo
Morgan Snell, 11, has fun shooting her plastic cup and balloon marshmallow gun she made at one of the children’s concession during the third annual Inland Empire Science Festival at the Western Science Center Museum April 22. Tony Ault photo
Proudly showing off the different types of different types of human skulls and bones at their table at the Inland Empire Science Festival in Hemet are members of the Mount San Antonio College Anthropology Club in Menifee. They are from left, Helayana Walton, Andrea Ramirez, Derek Gingrich, Christian Lamattery and Heather Brookshier. Tony Ault photo