Western Science Center Festival celebrates Earth Day

Delighted and curious children walked through the Western Science Center Museum with their parents April 22 at the third annual Inland Empire Science Festival staring wide-eyed at the fossilized remains of “Max” the largest Mastadon found in the Western United States enjoying fun games even taking a look at the sun’s chromosphere through telescopes.

The event highlighted the many aspects of paleontology, geology, astronomy, archaeology and today’s earth sciences for both children and adults to make them more aware of the earth and our need to be good stewards of its life-giving gifts. The museum special event saw almost 500 visitors on Earth Day.

The Western Science Center Museum located at 2345 Searl Parkway in Hemet near Diamond Valley Lake is open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday for a small admission fee.