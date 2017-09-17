Western Science Center wins support from patrons and ‘Stars’ of the Valley

Patrons, state and county officials, city mayors and councilmembers, school administrators, students and scientists turned out Saturday, Sept. 9, to show their support for the Western Science Center in Hemet at the annual “Science Under the Stars” auction and fundraiser.

The WSC museum at 2335 Searl Pkwy. In Hemet houses the largest ice age Mastodon fossil find in history. It has attracted thousands of visitors and scientists from around the world to view and study these extinct animals that once roamed the Diamond Valley area of Hemet thousands of years ago.

The ‘Science Under the Stars” event provided invited guests to bid on thousands of dollars of donated items from electric bicycles to condo stays in Hawaii. The $125 a seat event offered fine wines, Hors d’oeuves, a catered meal of prime rib and salmon, especially prepared desserts, table service special guest speakers, science demonstrations, an aerobatic show, auction, raffles and dancing. Each guest was given a number to bid on the many auction items offered by WSC patrons, local businessmen, sheriff and police departments, the Science Center and private donors. More than $50,000 in gifts were provided for auction.

The keynote speaker was noted paleontologist Eric Scott, a guest of Alton C. Dooley, Jr. executive director of the Western Center Community Foundation. Scott, was one of the first scientists to find and catalog the tremendous number of Mastodon and other ice age fossils found under the ground in Hemet’s former Diamond Valley, now underwater in the Metropolitan Water District’s Diamond Valley Reservoir.

A special guest that evening was Sen. David G. Kelley who was instrumental in bringing more than $30 million to the WSC from three consecutive state governors and the legislature during his terms in office both as an assemblyman and senator.

Also on hand for the event was Riverside County’s 3rd District Supervisor Chuck Washington; County Sheriff-Coroner Stan Sniff; Hemet, San Jacinto and Moreno Valley city officials, area school superintendents, Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians Tribal council members, physicians, students and teachers.

Sponsors who donated their time and money to the fundraiser that will help sustain the Western Science Center museum and scientific studies of the ice age animals included:

Platinum Sponsors; Foutz Family Foundation, Century 21 McDaniel & Associates and HCMG-PHH.

Silver Sponsors; Bank of Hemet, Domenigoni Family and Eric & Gisela Gosch.

Bronze Sponsors: Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians; Abbott Vascular; Davis Wojcik & Duarte; Quality Inn, Bryan & Marianne Dunn; and Dr. Larry and Sandy Hughes.

Copper Sponsors: Eric & Haley Benson; Blaine A. Womer Civil Engineering; Brubaker Culton Real Estate; Dr. Ed & Chris Formica; Norma Formica, Hemet Escrow; Hemet Valley Tool; Dr. Koka Senior Clinic; Lemongrass Asian Cuisine; Logos Education Systems; Kevin & Heather Mohl; Miller Jones Mortuary; Dr. Sreenlvasa Nakka; Chip & Gail Polvoorde; Rod Tolliver; Rosenthal & Excell Commercial Real Estate Services; Swan, Carpenter, Wallis & McKenzie; and Teegarden & Wolbeck.

Centerpiece Sponsor was Dave Bank & Associates, Inc. of California.