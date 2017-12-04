White Christmas concert to feature Vietnamese pop stars, Dec. 16, at Pala

PALA – The White Christmas concert at Pala Casino Spa & Resort, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16, will feature Vietnamese pop stars Y Lan, Vu Khanh, Huong Thuy, Trinh Nam Son, Ho Le Thu and master of ceremonies Cong Thanh in the events center.

VIP tickets are $100, and general admission tickets range from $60- $40, depending on seating choice. Tickets are on sale with no service charge at the Pala box office in the casino or by calling (877) 946-7252 or visiting www.palacasino.com. Tickets also are available at Star Tickets, (800) 585-3737 or www.startickets.com; Bolsa Tickets, www.bolsatickets.com or (714) 418-2499; Bleu Restaurant, (714) 903-7770; Bich Thu Linh San Gabriel, (626) 280-5051; Tu Quynh Bookstore, (714) 531-4284; San Diego Audio Tek, (619) 287-1638 and Viet USA Home Shopping, (714) 580-2952.

Pala is located at 11154 Highway 76, in Pala. For more information, contact (877) 946-7252 or visit www.palacasino.com.