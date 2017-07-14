Wildomar Birthday Bash to feature Big Truth, Little Lies

The City of Wildomar welcomes everyone to enjoy the ninth birthday celebration of the city at at Marna O’Brien Park Saturday, July 15. From 5-10 p.m. there will be a car show, bounce house, a beer garden and more activities.

The bands Big Truth and Little Lies will be performing live at 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Vendors and concession stands will also be around throughout the park; with opportunities still available to reserve a spot.

For more information on sponsorships or becoming a vendor, email jmorales@cityofwildomar.org or visit the city of wildomar website at www.cityofwildomar.org.

Wildomar was established in 1886, but only became incorporated as a city in 2008. With the motto “Tradition – Opportunity – Progress,” the city has been working to accommodate contemporary aspects of cities in addition to retain its friendly rural spirit, it has been growing and looks forward to celebrating nine years with residents and friends.