Wildomar residents enjoy the night sky at Astronomy Night

Wildomar residents enjoy a night under the stars with their family and friends at Wildomar’s Astronomy Night, presented by the Temecula Valley Astronomers Saturday, Sept. 23, at Marna O’Brien Park. Meghan Taylor photo
Angelina, 7, is just one of the winners of a mini telescope at Wildomar’s Astronomy Night, presented by event sponsor PV Maintenance Saturday, Sept. 23, at Marna O’Brien Park. Meghan Taylor photo
Rachel, 4, wins a meteorite from meteorite collector Bryan Couchs at Wildomar’s Astronomy Night, presented by the Temecula Valley Astronomers Saturday, Sept. 23, at Marna O’Brien Park. Meghan Taylor photo
Bryan Couch, a meteorite collector, shows some of his collection to the guests at Wildomar’s Astronomy Night, presented by the Temecula Valley Astronomers Saturday, Sept. 23, at Marna O’Brien Park. Meghan Taylor photo
Lindsay, 7, is just one of the winners of a mini telescope at Wildomar’s Astronomy Night, presented by event sponsor PV Maintenance Saturday, Sept. 23, at Marna O’Brien Park. Meghan Taylor photo
KC, 6, is just one of the winners of a mini telescope at Wildomar’s Astronomy Night, presented by event sponsor PV Maintenance Saturday, Sept. 23, at Marna O’Brien Park. Meghan Taylor photo
Thanks for covering the event. The photos shown here capture some great moments. Please not a correction is needed. The Telescopes that were raffled were not from the Temecula Valley Astronomers (TVA). The TVA provided large scopes to look through, but the raffled gift scopes were from a sponsor PV Maintenance. I’m grateful to Wildomar for finding a sponsor and grateful to PV Maintenance who is responsible for the smiles on the kids shown here holding their prizes.
Thanks for your comments, I think the photographer meant that astronomy night was presented by TVA, however, I added the sponsor information. KH