Wine Country Calendar of Events

Friday, February 10 6-7 a.m., 10-11 a.m. Bootcamp, Passion4Ftiness, Cougar Vineyard & Winery
  11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Valentine Couple’s Dinner, Avensole Restaurant (to Feb 14)
  2-4 p.m. Gourmet Cheese Artisanal Tour & Wine Tasting, Avensole Winery
  5-8 p.m. Live Music, Astra Kelly, Avensole Winery Restaurant
  11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Valentine’s Wine & Cheese Tasting, Vindemia Vineyards & Winery (to Feb 20)
  11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Valentine Candlelight Tasting for 2, Baily Winery (to Feb 12)
  5-7 p.m. Live Music, Tony Suraci, Meritage at Callaway Winery
  5-8 p.m. Live Music, Jerry Gontag, Cougar Vineyard and Winery
  5-8 p.m. Live Music, Frankie & The Invisibles, Leoness Cellars
  6-9 p.m. Live Music, Lifetime Rocker, Lorimar Winery
  6-9:30 p.m. Legends of the Wild West Dinner Theatre & Variety Show, Longshadow Ranch Vineyard & Winery
  6:30-9:30 p.m. Reserve Zinfandel & Chocolate Dinner, Wiens Family Cellars
  6-10 p.m. Live Music, The VIB, Bel Vino Winery
  6-10 p.m. Live Music, Nina Francis, Fazeli Cellars
  6-10 p.m. Live Music, Temecula Road, Vitagliano Vineyards & Winery
  7-10 p.m. Live Music, Ruben V, Miramonte Winery
  7-11 p.m. Live Music, Jason Weber, The Cellar Lounge at Ponte Vineyard Inn
     
Sat, February 11    
  10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery
  11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Valentine Couple’s Dinner, Avensole Restaurant (to Feb 14)
  11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Valentine’s Lunch at the Pinnacle, Falkner Winery (to Feb 14)
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Izon Eden, Tasting Room, Avensole Winery
  5-8 p.m. Live Music, Lilah Vener, Avensole Winery Restaurant
  10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cupid’s Flight Couples Wine Tasting, Callaway Vineyard & Winery
  11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Valentine’s Wine & Cheese Tasting, Vindemia Vineyards & Winery (to Feb 20)
  11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Valentine’s Day Lunch, Live Music by Chuck Sacayan at Carol’s Restaurant, Baily Vineyard & Winery
  11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Valentine Candlelight Tasting for 2, Baily Winery (to Feb 12)
  11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Valentine’s Lunch at the Pinnacle, Falkner Winery
  12-4 p.m. Live Music, Barry J, Bel Vino Winery
  12-4 p.m. Live Music, Fandango, Masia de La Vinya
  12-4 p.m. Live Music, Smoothie Jones, Wilson Creek Winery
  1-3 p.m. Paint Nite, Barrel Room, Mount Palomar Winery
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Dulaney & Co., Robert Renzoni Vineyards
  1-5 p.m. Live Music, Tim Apple, Danza del Sol Winery
  1-5 p.m. Live Music, Dustin Jake, Fazeli Cellars
  1-5 p.m. Tequila Tastings, Annata Bistro, Palomar Mountain Winery (thru Feb)
  1-5 p.m. Live Music, Justus 4 Singers, Pavilion at Oak Mountain Winery
  4, 6:30 p.m. International Languages of Love, Europa Village
  5-8 p.m. Live Music, The Conversation, Restaurant at Leoness
  6-9 p.m. Live Music, Woody & The Harrelsons, Lorimar Winery
  6-10 p.m. Fazeli’s First Valentine’s Dinner, Diego Mondragon, Fazeli Cellars Winery
  6-10 p.m. Valentine’s Dinner, music by Randi Driscol, The Cave at Oak Mountain Winery
  6:30-10 p.m. Reserve Zinfandel & Chocolate Dinner, Wiens Family Cellars
  7-10 p.m. Live Music, Bluefish, Miramonte Winery
  7-11 p.m. Live Music, The Cellar Lounge at Ponte Vineyard Inn
     
Sun, February 12    
  10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery
  11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Valentine Couple’s Dinner, Avensole Restaurant (to Feb 14)
  11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Valentine’s Lunch at the Pinnacle, Falkner Winery
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Izon Eden, Tasting Room, Avensole Winery
  2-4 p.m. Gourmet Cheese Artisanal Tour & Wine Tasting, Avensole Winery
  10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Valentine’s Day Brunch, Lorimar Vineyards and Winery
  10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cupid’s Flight Couples Wine Tasting, Callaway Vineyard & Winery
  11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Valentine’s Wine & Cheese Tasting, Vindemia Vineyards & Winery (to Feb 20)
  11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dog Day Sundays, Carol’s Restaurant at Baily’s Winery
  11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Valentine’s Day Lunch, Live Music by Sandii Castleberry at Carol’s Restaurant, Baily Vineyard & Winery
  11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Valentine Candlelight Tasting for 2, Baily Winery (to Feb 12)
  12-4 p.m. Live Music, Soul Fire, Bel Vino Winery
  12-4 p.m. Live Music, Jeff Tucker, Wilson Creek Winery
  1-3 p.m. Paint Nite, Barrel Room, Mount Palomar Winery
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Jimmy Patton, Europa Village
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Vince Mendoza, Leoness Cellars
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Midnight Satellites, Lorimar Winery
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Michael LeClerc, Robert Renzoni Vineyards & Winery
  1-5 p.m. Live Music, Astra Kelly, Fazeli’s Cellars Winery Tasting Room
  1-5 p.m. Live Music, Chris Fast Band, Oak Mountain Winery
  1-5 p.m. Tequila Tastings, Annata Bistro, Palomar Mountain Winery (thru Feb)
  2-5 p.m. Live Music, Guilty Conscience, South Coast Winery Resort & Spa
  2-5 p.m. Live Music, James Holland, Cougar Vineyard & Winery
  3 p.m. Romantic Getaway in Wine Country, Wilson Creek Manor (to Feb 15)
  3-6:30 p.m. Get Sauced! Danza Del Sol Winery
  6-9:30 p.m. Fazeli’s First Valentine’s Dinner, Diego Momdragon, Fazeli Cellars Winery

