Wine Country Calendar of Events

|Friday, February 10
|6-7 a.m., 10-11 a.m.
|Bootcamp, Passion4Ftiness, Cougar Vineyard & Winery
|
|11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Valentine Couple’s Dinner, Avensole Restaurant (to Feb 14)
|
|2-4 p.m.
|Gourmet Cheese Artisanal Tour & Wine Tasting, Avensole Winery
|
|5-8 p.m.
|Live Music, Astra Kelly, Avensole Winery Restaurant
|
|11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Valentine’s Wine & Cheese Tasting, Vindemia Vineyards & Winery (to Feb 20)
|
|11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|Valentine Candlelight Tasting for 2, Baily Winery (to Feb 12)
|
|5-7 p.m.
|Live Music, Tony Suraci, Meritage at Callaway Winery
|
|5-8 p.m.
|Live Music, Jerry Gontag, Cougar Vineyard and Winery
|
|5-8 p.m.
|Live Music, Frankie & The Invisibles, Leoness Cellars
|
|6-9 p.m.
|Live Music, Lifetime Rocker, Lorimar Winery
|
|6-9:30 p.m.
|Legends of the Wild West Dinner Theatre & Variety Show, Longshadow Ranch Vineyard & Winery
|
|6:30-9:30 p.m.
|Reserve Zinfandel & Chocolate Dinner, Wiens Family Cellars
|
|6-10 p.m.
|Live Music, The VIB, Bel Vino Winery
|
|6-10 p.m.
|Live Music, Nina Francis, Fazeli Cellars
|
|6-10 p.m.
|Live Music, Temecula Road, Vitagliano Vineyards & Winery
|
|7-10 p.m.
|Live Music, Ruben V, Miramonte Winery
|
|7-11 p.m.
|Live Music, Jason Weber, The Cellar Lounge at Ponte Vineyard Inn
|
|
|
|Sat, February 11
|
|
|
|10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery
|
|11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Valentine Couple’s Dinner, Avensole Restaurant (to Feb 14)
|
|11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Valentine’s Lunch at the Pinnacle, Falkner Winery (to Feb 14)
|
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Izon Eden, Tasting Room, Avensole Winery
|
|5-8 p.m.
|Live Music, Lilah Vener, Avensole Winery Restaurant
|
|10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Cupid’s Flight Couples Wine Tasting, Callaway Vineyard & Winery
|
|11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Valentine’s Wine & Cheese Tasting, Vindemia Vineyards & Winery (to Feb 20)
|
|11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Valentine’s Day Lunch, Live Music by Chuck Sacayan at Carol’s Restaurant, Baily Vineyard & Winery
|
|11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|Valentine Candlelight Tasting for 2, Baily Winery (to Feb 12)
|
|11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|Valentine’s Lunch at the Pinnacle, Falkner Winery
|
|12-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Barry J, Bel Vino Winery
|
|12-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Fandango, Masia de La Vinya
|
|12-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Smoothie Jones, Wilson Creek Winery
|
|1-3 p.m.
|Paint Nite, Barrel Room, Mount Palomar Winery
|
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Dulaney & Co., Robert Renzoni Vineyards
|
|1-5 p.m.
|Live Music, Tim Apple, Danza del Sol Winery
|
|1-5 p.m.
|Live Music, Dustin Jake, Fazeli Cellars
|
|1-5 p.m.
|Tequila Tastings, Annata Bistro, Palomar Mountain Winery (thru Feb)
|
|1-5 p.m.
|Live Music, Justus 4 Singers, Pavilion at Oak Mountain Winery
|
|4, 6:30 p.m.
|International Languages of Love, Europa Village
|
|5-8 p.m.
|Live Music, The Conversation, Restaurant at Leoness
|
|6-9 p.m.
|Live Music, Woody & The Harrelsons, Lorimar Winery
|
|6-10 p.m.
|Fazeli’s First Valentine’s Dinner, Diego Mondragon, Fazeli Cellars Winery
|
|6-10 p.m.
|Valentine’s Dinner, music by Randi Driscol, The Cave at Oak Mountain Winery
|
|6:30-10 p.m.
|Reserve Zinfandel & Chocolate Dinner, Wiens Family Cellars
|
|7-10 p.m.
|Live Music, Bluefish, Miramonte Winery
|
|7-11 p.m.
|Live Music, The Cellar Lounge at Ponte Vineyard Inn
|
|
|
|Sun, February 12
|
|
|
|10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery
|
|11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Valentine Couple’s Dinner, Avensole Restaurant (to Feb 14)
|
|11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|Valentine’s Lunch at the Pinnacle, Falkner Winery
|
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Izon Eden, Tasting Room, Avensole Winery
|
|2-4 p.m.
|Gourmet Cheese Artisanal Tour & Wine Tasting, Avensole Winery
|
|10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|Valentine’s Day Brunch, Lorimar Vineyards and Winery
|
|10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Cupid’s Flight Couples Wine Tasting, Callaway Vineyard & Winery
|
|11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Valentine’s Wine & Cheese Tasting, Vindemia Vineyards & Winery (to Feb 20)
|
|11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
|Dog Day Sundays, Carol’s Restaurant at Baily’s Winery
|
|11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Valentine’s Day Lunch, Live Music by Sandii Castleberry at Carol’s Restaurant, Baily Vineyard & Winery
|
|11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|Valentine Candlelight Tasting for 2, Baily Winery (to Feb 12)
|
|12-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Soul Fire, Bel Vino Winery
|
|12-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Jeff Tucker, Wilson Creek Winery
|
|1-3 p.m.
|Paint Nite, Barrel Room, Mount Palomar Winery
|
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Jimmy Patton, Europa Village
|
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Vince Mendoza, Leoness Cellars
|
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Midnight Satellites, Lorimar Winery
|
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Michael LeClerc, Robert Renzoni Vineyards & Winery
|
|1-5 p.m.
|Live Music, Astra Kelly, Fazeli’s Cellars Winery Tasting Room
|
|1-5 p.m.
|Live Music, Chris Fast Band, Oak Mountain Winery
|
|1-5 p.m.
|Tequila Tastings, Annata Bistro, Palomar Mountain Winery (thru Feb)
|
|2-5 p.m.
|Live Music, Guilty Conscience, South Coast Winery Resort & Spa
|
|2-5 p.m.
|Live Music, James Holland, Cougar Vineyard & Winery
|
|3 p.m.
|Romantic Getaway in Wine Country, Wilson Creek Manor (to Feb 15)
|
|3-6:30 p.m.
|Get Sauced! Danza Del Sol Winery
|
|6-9:30 p.m.
|Fazeli’s First Valentine’s Dinner, Diego Momdragon, Fazeli Cellars Winery