Wine Country Calendar of Events

Connect on Linked in

Friday, July 7 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery 2-4 p.m. Gourmet Cheese Artisanal Tour & Wine Tasting, Avensole Winery 5-8 p.m. Live Music, Jason Witt, Cougar Vineyard and Winery 6-9 p.m. Live Music, Sebastian Sidi, Avensole Winery 6-10 p.m. Live Music, The Counterfeits, Bel Vino Winery 5:30 to 9 p.m. Live Music, Michael LeClerc, Vineyard Rose Restaurant at South Coast Winery 6-9 p.m. Live Music, Paul Hernandez Blues Band, Lorimar Winery 6-9 p.m. Block Party, Endeavor, Peltzer Winery 6-9 p.m. Live Music, John Demps & Full Effect, Thornton Winery 7-10 p.m. Live Music, Big Truth, Miramonte Winery 7-11 p.m. Live Music, Jason Weber, The Cellar Lounge at Ponte Vineyard Inn Sat, July 8 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Live Music, Barry J, Bel Vino Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Kim Martin, Robert Renzoni Vineyards 1-5 p.m. Live Music, Astra Kelly, Fazeli Cellars 6-9 p.m. Live Music, Izon Eden, Avensole Winery Restaurant 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brunch at Bouquet Restaurant, Ponte Vineyard Inn 9-11 a.m. Pour & Paint, Callaway Vineyard & Winery 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wine, Dine & Painting, Jill Roberts, Carter Estate Winery 12-4 p.m. Live Music, JD Priest, Masia de la Vinya 12-4 p.m. Live Music, Justin Boudrouax, Wilson Creek Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Desert Rose, Danza del Sol Winery 5-8 p.m. Live Music, Leoness Cellars 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Live Music, Kyle Castellani, Ponte Winery Restaurant 6-8 p.m. Live Music, Meritage Restaurant at Callaway Winery 6-9 p.m. Murder Mystery Dinner, Europa Village 6-9 p.m. Live Music, Mrs. Jones’ Revenge, Lorimar Winery 6-9 p.m. All-Girl Rockfest, Cougrzz, Anatalia Villaranda from The VOICE, Maurice Car’rie Winery 6-10 p.m. Bonfire Saturday Nights, Mickie Arnett, Longshadow Ranch 7-10 p.m. Live Music, Bluefish, Miramonte Winery 7-10 p.m. Champagne Jazz Series, Pete Escovedo with Sheila E, Marcus Anderson, Thornton Winery 7-11 p.m. Live Music, Brianna & Vince, Ponte Cellar Lounge Sun, July 9 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery 12-4 p.m. Live Music, Michael SG Band, Bel Vino Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Izon Eden, Tasting Room, Avensole Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, JD Prtiest, Robert Renzoni Winery 1-5 p.m. Live Music, Diego Mondragon, Fazeli’s Cellars Winery Tasting Room 2-4 p.m. Gourmet Cheese Artisanal Tour & Wine Tasting, Avensole Winery 2-5 p.m. Live Music, Tom Bray, Cougar Winery 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brunch at Bouquet Restaurant, Ponte Vineyard Inn 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Let There Be Brunch! Masia de la Vinya 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bubble Brunch Buffet, Wilson Creek Winery 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brunch Specials at Meritage, Callaway Winery 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dog Day Sundays, Carol’s Restaurant at Baily’s Winery 12-3 p.m. FUNday SUNnday, Falkner Winery 12-4 p.m. Live Music, Jeff Tucker, Wilson Creek Winery 1-3 p.m. Paint Nite in the Barrel Room, Mount Palomar Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Jimmy Patton, Europa Village 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Midnight Satellites, Lorimar Vineyards 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Chris Fast, Oak Mountain Winery 1-5 p.m. Live Music, Leoness Cellars 2-6 p.m. Live Music, David Maldonado, The Vintner’s Garden, South Coast Winery 5-8 p.m. Live Music, Mickie Arnett Duo, Miramonte Winery 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Live Music, Steven Ybarra, Ponte Cellar Lounge 6-9 p.m. Murder Mystery Dinner, Europa Village

Upcoming Events:

July 12, Movies Under the Stars, Vtagliano Winery

July 13, Paint N Sip, Falkner Winery

July 14, Heartbeat City, Mt Palomar Winery

July 15, Champagne Jazz Series, Thornton Winery

July 24, Viva Sangria Luau, Miramonte Winery

July 28, No Duh!, Bel Vino Winery

July 28, Colin Hay, Wiens Family Cellars

July 29, Polynesian Night, Monte de Oro

July 30, Paint Nite, Mount Palomar Winery

July 30, Champagne Jazz Series, Thornton Winery

Aug 3, Sundresses & Cowboy Boots

Aug 5, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Monte De Oro Winery

Aug 11, The Band That Fell to Earth, Mount Palomar Winery

Aug 11, The Alarm, Wiens Family Cellars

August 12, Champagne Jazz Series, Thornton Winery

Aug 13, Paint Nite, Mount Palomar Winery

Aug 19, Warrant, Monte De Oro Winery

Aug 20. Champagne Jazz Series, Thornton Winery

Aug 27, Champagne Jazz Series, Thornton Winery