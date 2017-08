Wine Country Calendar of Events

Friday, Aug. 4 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery 2-4 p.m. Gourmet Cheese Artisanal Tour & Wine Tasting, Avensole Winery 5-8 p.m. Live Music, Kenny Marquez, Cougar Vineyard and Winery 6-10 p.m. Live Music, Seismic Spin, Bel Vino Winery 5-7 p.m. Live Music, Tony Suraci, Meritage at Callaway 5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Music, Ponte Winery Restaurant 5:30-9 p.m. Live Music, Michael LeClerc, Vineyard Rose, South Coast Winery 6-9 p.m. Sundresses and Cowboy Boots, Longshadow Ranch Winery 6-9 p.m. Live Music, Mickie Arnett, Lorimar Winery 6-9 p.m. Live Music, Alaina Blair, Thornton Winery 6-9 p.m. Concert, Colin Hay, Wiens Cellars 6-10 p.m. Sundresses and Cowboy Boots, Kanan Road, Taylor Tickner, Ashley Zavala, Longshadow Ranch Winery 6:30-10 p.m. Big Bad VooDoo Daddy Concert, Monte De Oro Winery 7-10 p.m. Live Music, JD Priest, Miramonte Winery 7-11 p.m. Live Music, The Cellar Lounge at Ponte Vineyard Inn Saturday, Aug. 5 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery Noon to 4 p.m. Live Music, Barry J, Bel Vino Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Sebastian Sidi, Avensole Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Astra Kelly, Robert Renzoni Vineyards 1-5 p.m. Live Music, Justin Sanders, Fazeli Cellars Winery 5:30-9:30 p.m. Salsa Night, Fazeli Cellars Winery 6-9 p.m. Live Music, Robert Simon, Avensole Winery Restaurant 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brunch at Bouquet Restaurant, Ponte Vineyard Inn Noon to 3:30 p.m. French Cooking Classes, Europa Village Noon to 4 p.m. Live Music, Two Fish, Masia de la Vinya Noon to 4 p.m. Live Music, JD Priest, Wilson Creek Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Bluefish, Danza del Sol Winery 5-8 p.m. Live Music, Leoness Cellars 5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Music, Ponte Winery Restaurant 6-8 p.m. Live Music, Meritage Restaurant at Callaway Winery 6-9 p.m. Live Music, Mrs. Jones’ Revenge, Lorimar Winery 6-10 p.m. Bonfire Saturday Nights, Longshadow Ranch 7-10 p.m. Live Music, Bluefish, Miramonte Winery 7-11 p.m. Live Music, Ponte Cellar Lounge Sunday, Aug. 6 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery Noon to 4 p.m. Live Music, Laramie Band, Bel Vino Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Michael LeClerc, Tasting Room, Avensole Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Mark Sage and Monte, Robert Renzoni Winery 1-5 p.m. Live Music, Jillian Calkins, Fazeli’s Cellars Winery Tasting Room 2-4 p.m. Gourmet Cheese Artisanal Tour & Wine Tasting, Avensole Winery 2-5 p.m. Live Music, Red Shepherd, Cougar Winery 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brunch at Bouquet Restaurant, Ponte Vineyard Inn 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bubble Brunch Buffet, Wilson Creek Winery 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brunch Specials at Meritage, Callaway Winery 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pet Fair, Oak Mountain Winery 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dog Day Sundays, Carol’s Restaurant at Baily’s Winery Noon to 3 p.m. FUNday SUNnday, Falkner Winery Noon to 4 p.m. Live Music, Travis Milleri, Wilson Creek Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Danielle Taylor, Danza Del Sol Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Javid & Naoko, Europa Village 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Midnight Satellites, Lorimar Vineyards 1-4 p.m. Live Music, American Made, Oak Mountain Winery 1-5 p.m. Live Music, Leoness Cellars 5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Music, Ponte Cellar Lounge 7-10 p.m. Live Music, Bryan McManus, Miramonte Winery

Upcoming Events

Aug. 9, Country Night, Vitagliano Winery

Aug. 10, Movie in the Vines, Europa Village

Aug. 11, Food Truck Friday, Danza Del Sol Winery

Aug. 11, Smoke & Vine, Lorimar Winery

Aug. 11, The Band That Fell to Earth, Mount Palomar Winery

Aug. 11, The Alarm, Wiens Family Cellars

Aug. 12, Champagne Jazz Series, Thornton Winery

Aug. 13, Paint Nite, Mount Palomar Winery

Aug. 13, Estate BBQ, Temecula Hills Production Facility, Oak Mountain Winery

Aug. 13, Wedding Showcase, Wilson Creek Winery

Aug. 18, Block Party, Peltzer Winery

Aug. 18, Festa! Europa benefitting Jacob’s House, Europa Village

Aug. 19, Warrant, Monte De Oro Winery

Aug. 20, Dessert & Wine Pairing, Masia de la Vinya

Aug. 20, Champagne Jazz Series, Thornton Winery

Aug. 20, Temecula Road, Sara Evans, Wilson Creek Winery

Aug. 23, Art Party, Wiens Cellars

Aug. 25, Murder Mystery Dinner, Mount Palomar Winery

Aug. 26, Comedy & Magic Night, Europa Village

Aug. 26, World of Wine, Wiens Cellars

Aug. 27, Champagne Jazz Series, Thornton Winery

Sept. 8, Strangelove, Mount Palomar Winery

Sept. 8, Champagne Jazz series, Thornton Winery

Sept. 9, Champagne Jazz series, Thornton Winery

Sept. 16, Champagne Jazz series, Thornton Winery

Sept. 23, Grape Stomp, Callaway Winery

Sept. 23, Champagne Jazz series, Thornton Winery

Sept. 24, Champagne Jazz series, Thornton Winery

Sept. 30, TVWA Crush Event, Monte de Oro Winery

Sept. 30, Champagne Jazz series, Thornton Winery