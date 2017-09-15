Wine Country Calendar of Events

Friday, Sep 15 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery 2-4 p.m. Gourmet Cheese Artisanal Tour & Wine Tasting, Avensole Winery 5-8 p.m. Live Music, Barry Frederick, Cougar Vineyard and Winery 6-10 p.m. Live Music, On the House, Bel Vino Winery 3 to 5:30 p.m. Happy Hour, Vineyard Rose, South Coast Winery 5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Music, Kyle Castellani, Ponte Winery Restaurant 6-9 p.m. Festa! Europa, Bluefish, Europa Village 6-9 p.m. Live Music, Os Roxx, Lorimar Winery 6:30-9:30 p.m. Shakespeare in the Vines, Baily Vineyard 6-10 p.m. Latin Tropical Jazz and Salsa, La Cura, Callaway Vineyard & Wionery 7-10 p.m. Live Music, Mickie Arnett, Miramonte Winery 7-11 p.m. Live Music, Steven Ybarra, The Cellar Lounge at Ponte Vineyard Inn 7:30-10 p.m. Live Music, Jason Weber, Thornton Winery Saturday, Sept. 16 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery Noon to 4 p.m. Live Music, Chris Fast Band, Bel Vino Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Jon Campos, Avensole Winery Restaurant 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Jasmine Seek, Robert Renzoni Vineyards 1-5 p.m. Live Music, Jillian Calkins, Fazeli Cellars Winery 6-9 p.m. Live Music, Sebastian Sidi, Avensole Winery Restaurant 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brunch at Bouquet Restaurant, Ponte Vineyard Inn 9:30-11:30 a.m. Paint & Pour, Callaway Winery Noon to 4 p.m. Live Music, JD Priest, Masia de la Vinya Noon to 4 p.m. Live Music, Dustin Jake, Wilson Creek Winery 1-5 p.m. Live Music, Justin Shultz, Danza del Sol Winery 3:30-5:30 p.m. Happy Hour, Vineyard Rose, South Coast Winery 5-9 p.m. Goodbye to Summer Block Party, Monte De Oro Winery & Vineyards 5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Music, Buzz Campbell, Ponte Winery Restaurant 5:30-9 p.m. Live Music, Michael LeClerc, Vineyard Rose Restaurant, South Coast Winery 6-9 p.m. Live Music, Fear of Phobias, Lorimar Winery 6-10 p.m. Concert, La Cura, Callaway Winery 6-10 p.m. Bonfire Saturday Nights, Gino and the Lone Gunmen, Longshadow Ranch Winery 6:30-9:30 p.m. Shakespeare in the Vines, Baily Vineyard 7-10 p.m. Live Music, Missy Anderson, Miramonte Winery 7-10 p.m. Jazz Concert series, West Coast Jam, Thornton Winery 7-11 p.m. Live Music, Jason Weber, Ponte Cellar Lounge Sunday, Sept. 17 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery Noon to 4 p.m. Live Music, Shoot 4 Tuesday, Bel Vino Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Harmony Road, Avensole Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Buzz Campbell, Robert Renzoni Winery 1-5 p.m. Live Music, Diego Mondragon, Fazeli’s Cellars Winery Tasting Room 2-4 p.m. Gourmet Cheese Artisanal Tour & Wine Tasting, Avensole Winery 2-5 p.m. Live Music, Tom Bray, Cougar Winery 6-9 p.m. Leann Rimes Concert, Galway Downs 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brunch at Bouquet Restaurant, Ponte Vineyard Inn 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bubble Brunch Buffet, Wilson Creek Winery 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brunch Specials at Meritage, Callaway Winery 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dog Day Sundays, Carol’s Restaurant at Baily’s Winery Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday Funday, Falkner Winery Noon to 4 p.m. Live Music, Peter Torres, Wilson Creek Winery 1-3 p.m. Bridal open, Peltzer Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Travis Miller, Danza Del Sol Winery 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Astra Kelly, Europa Village 1-4 p.m. Live Music, Dustin Jake, Lorimar Vineyards 1-5 p.m. “Sounds of Sunday”, Lindsey Carrier, Mont de Oro Winery & Vineyards 3:30-5:30 p.m. Happy Hour, Vineyard Rose, South Coast Winery 5-8 p.m. Live Music, Rhonda & Vince, Miramonte Winery 5-9 p.m. Blessing of the Wines/Grape Stomp Event, music by Guilty Conscience, South Coast Winery 5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Music, Buzz Campbell, Ponte Cellar Lounge 6-9 p.m. Leann Rimes Concert, Galway Downs

UPCOMING:

Sept. 22, Escape, Journey Tribute, Bel Vino Winery

Sept. 22, We Belong, Tribute to Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Lorimar Winery

Sept. 22, Block Party, Peltzer Family Cellars

Sept. 23, Sip Stomp n Play, Callaway Winery

Sept. 23, Concert, David Paul Band, Maurice Car’rie Winery

Sept. 23, Champagne Jazz series, Thornton Winery

Sept. 24, Signature Food & Wine Series, Monte de Oro Winery

Sept. 24, Champagne Jazz series, Thornton Winery

Sept. 27, Sip N Paint, Falkner Winery

Sept. 29, Anniversary Party, Peltzer Family Cellars

Sept. 30, TVWA Crush Event, Monte de Oro Winery

Sept. 30, Champagne Jazz series, Thornton Winery

Oct. 6, Little Lies Band, Fazeli Cellars

Oct. 7, Temecula Valley Music Awards, Bel Vino Winery

Oct. 7, Art & Vino, Carter Estate Winery

Oct. 7, Vivian’s Hope Fiesta 7th Annual Dinner/Auction, Fazxeli Cellars Winery

Oct. 7 8, Paint Nite in the Barrel Room, Mt Palomar Winery

Oct. 7, Farm to Table Dinner, Our Nicholas Foundation, Peltzer Family Cellars

Oct. 13, Urban Skies, Tribute to Keith Urban, Callaway Winery

Oct. 13, Oktoberfest, Europa Village

Oct. 14, I-15 Brew Festival, Galway Downs

Oct. 15, Farm to Table Dinner, Wilson Creek Winery

Oct. 18, Art Party! Wiens Cellars

Oct. 19, Harvest festival Concert, Wilson Creek Winery

Oct. 20, Lynrd Skynyrd Tribute, Longshadow Ranch Winery

Oct. 21, Salsa Dancing Under the Stars, Monte de Oro Winery

Oct. 22, Paint Nite in the Barrel Room, Mt Palomar Winery

Oct. 22, Concert, Big & Rich, Wilson Creek Winery

Oct. 27, Hallowine, Bel Vino Winery

Oct. 27, Murder Mystery Dinner, Oak Mountain Winery

Oct. 28, Haunted Masquerade Ball, Fazeli Cellars

Nov. 5, Wine Country Music Awards, Wilson Creek Winery

Nov. 12, Hispanic Lifestyle Wine & Food Festival, Bel Vino Winery