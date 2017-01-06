Wine Country Calendar of Events – Fri. Jan. 6 – Sun. Jan 8, 2017

Friday, January 6 6-7 a.m., 10-11 a.m. Bootcamp, Passion4Ftiness, Cougar Vineyard & Winery
  2-4 p.m. Gourmet Cheese Artisanal Tour & Wine Tasting, Avensole Winery
  5-8 p.m. Live Music, Tim Cash, Avensole Winery Restaurant
  5-7 p.m. Live Music, Tony Suraci, Meritage at Callaway Winery
  5-8 p.m. Live Music, Evan Diamond-Goldberg, Cougar Vineyard and Winery
  5-8 p.m. Live Music, The Conversation, Leoness Cellars
  5:30-8 p.m. Live Music, Restaurant at Ponte Winery
  6-9 p.m. Karaoke Night, Bel Vino Winery
  6-9 p.m. Live Music, Woody & The Harrelsons, Lorimar Winery
  6-9 p.m. Live Music, Cellar Lounge at Ponte Winery
  7-10 p.m. Live Music, Big Truth, Miramonte Winery
     
Sat, January 7    
  10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery
  1 – 4 p.m. Live Music, Izon Eden, Avensole Tasting Room Patio
  5-8 p.m. Live Music, Michael LeClerc, Avensole Winery
aloha series l 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Bailey Estate Club Tasting
  12-4 p.m. Live Music, The Counterfeits, Bel Vino Winery
  12-4 p.m. Live Music, Masia de La Vinya
  12-4 p.m. Live Music, J.D. Priest, Wilson Creek Winery
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Doffo Winery
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Barrel Room, Leoness
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Robert Renzoni Vineyards & Winery
  1-5 p.m. Live Music, Callaway Courtyard
  1-5 p.m. Live Music, Desert Rose, Danza Del Sol Winery
  1-5 p.m. Live Music, Jillian Calkins, Fazeli Cellars
  1-5 p.m. Live Music, Pavilion at Oak Mountain Winery
  5-8 p.m. Live Music, Tim Cash, Restaurant at Leoness
  5:30-8 p.m. Live Music, Ponte Restauramt
  6-9 p.m. Live Music, Bodie, Lorimar Winery
  7-10 p.m. Live Music, JD Priest, Miramonte Winery
     
Sun, January 8    
  10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Old School Band, Avensole Winery
  11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dog Day Sundays, Carol’s Restaurant at Baily’s Winery
  12-4 p.m. Live Music, Billy Watson, Bel Vino Winery
  12-4 p.m. Live Music, Reserve Room, Ponte Winery
  12-4 p.m. Live Music, Alaina Blair, Wilson Creek Winery
  1-3 p.m. Paint Nite, Mount Palomar Winery
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Jimmy Patton, Europa Village
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Vince Mendoza, Leoness Cellars
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Kylie Jordan, Lorimar Vineyards & Winery
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Robert Renzoni Vineyards
  1-5 p.m. Live Music, Michael LeClerc, Fazeli Cellars
  1-5 p.m. “Sounds of Sunday”, Monte De Oro Winery
  1-5 p.m. Live Music, Pavilion at Oak Mountain Winery
  2-5 p.m. Live Music, John Rankin, Cougar Vineyard & Winery
  2-5 p.m. Live Music, Diego Mondragon, Vintner’s Garden, South Coast Winry

