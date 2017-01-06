Wine Country Calendar of Events – Fri. Jan. 6 – Sun. Jan 8, 2017

|Friday, January 6
|6-7 a.m., 10-11 a.m.
|Bootcamp, Passion4Ftiness, Cougar Vineyard & Winery
|
|2-4 p.m.
|Gourmet Cheese Artisanal Tour & Wine Tasting, Avensole Winery
|
|5-8 p.m.
|Live Music, Tim Cash, Avensole Winery Restaurant
|
|5-7 p.m.
|Live Music, Tony Suraci, Meritage at Callaway Winery
|
|5-8 p.m.
|Live Music, Evan Diamond-Goldberg, Cougar Vineyard and Winery
|
|5-8 p.m.
|Live Music, The Conversation, Leoness Cellars
|
|5:30-8 p.m.
|Live Music, Restaurant at Ponte Winery
|
|6-9 p.m.
|Karaoke Night, Bel Vino Winery
|
|6-9 p.m.
|Live Music, Woody & The Harrelsons, Lorimar Winery
|
|6-9 p.m.
|Live Music, Cellar Lounge at Ponte Winery
|
|7-10 p.m.
|Live Music, Big Truth, Miramonte Winery
|
|
|
|Sat, January 7
|
|
|
|10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery
|
|1 – 4 p.m.
|Live Music, Izon Eden, Avensole Tasting Room Patio
|
|5-8 p.m.
|Live Music, Michael LeClerc, Avensole Winery
|aloha series l
|11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
|Bailey Estate Club Tasting
|
|12-4 p.m.
|Live Music, The Counterfeits, Bel Vino Winery
|
|12-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Masia de La Vinya
|
|12-4 p.m.
|Live Music, J.D. Priest, Wilson Creek Winery
|
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Doffo Winery
|
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Barrel Room, Leoness
|
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Robert Renzoni Vineyards & Winery
|
|1-5 p.m.
|Live Music, Callaway Courtyard
|
|1-5 p.m.
|Live Music, Desert Rose, Danza Del Sol Winery
|
|1-5 p.m.
|Live Music, Jillian Calkins, Fazeli Cellars
|
|1-5 p.m.
|Live Music, Pavilion at Oak Mountain Winery
|
|5-8 p.m.
|Live Music, Tim Cash, Restaurant at Leoness
|
|5:30-8 p.m.
|Live Music, Ponte Restauramt
|
|6-9 p.m.
|Live Music, Bodie, Lorimar Winery
|
|7-10 p.m.
|Live Music, JD Priest, Miramonte Winery
|
|
|
|Sun, January 8
|
|
|
|10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery
|
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Old School Band, Avensole Winery
|
|11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
|Dog Day Sundays, Carol’s Restaurant at Baily’s Winery
|
|12-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Billy Watson, Bel Vino Winery
|
|12-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Reserve Room, Ponte Winery
|
|12-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Alaina Blair, Wilson Creek Winery
|
|1-3 p.m.
|Paint Nite, Mount Palomar Winery
|
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Jimmy Patton, Europa Village
|
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Vince Mendoza, Leoness Cellars
|
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Kylie Jordan, Lorimar Vineyards & Winery
|
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Robert Renzoni Vineyards
|
|1-5 p.m.
|Live Music, Michael LeClerc, Fazeli Cellars
|
|1-5 p.m.
|“Sounds of Sunday”, Monte De Oro Winery
|
|1-5 p.m.
|Live Music, Pavilion at Oak Mountain Winery
|
|2-5 p.m.
|Live Music, John Rankin, Cougar Vineyard & Winery
|
|2-5 p.m.
|Live Music, Diego Mondragon, Vintner’s Garden, South Coast Winry