Wine Country Calendar of Events

|Friday, Dec. 1
|11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery
|2-4 p.m.
|Gourmet Cheese Artisanal Tour & Wine Tasting, Avensole Winery
|5-8 p.m.
|Live Music, Cougar Vineyard and Winery
|5-8 p.m.
|Live Music, Mark Sterling, Oak Mountain Winery
|6-10 p.m.
|Salsa Dancing, Kimba Light, Bel Vino Winery
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Robert Renzoni Vineyards
|3-5:30 p.m.
|Happy Hour, Vineyard Rose, South Coast Winery
|5:30-8:30 p.m.
|Live Music, Dustin Jake, Danza del Sol Winery
|5:30-8:30 p.m.
|Live Music, Ponte Winery Restaurant
|6-9 p.m.
|Live Music, Mickie Arnett, Lorimar Winery
|6-9 p.m.
|Live Music, JD Priest, Miramonte Winery
|6-10 p.m.
|3rd Annual Winter Wonderland Benefit, Humanity of Justice Foundation, Ponte Winery
|7-11 p.m.
|Live Music, The Ponte Cellar Lounge
|Saturday, Dec. 2
|11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery
|Noon to 4 p.m.
|Tapas & Wine, King Taylor Project, Bel Vino Winery
|6-9 p.m.
|Live Music, Lilah Vener, Avensole Winery Restaurant
|7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Brunch at Bouquet Restaurant, Ponte Vineyard Inn
|Noon to 3 p.m.
|Holiday Sip & Shop, Jillian Calkins, Masia de la Vinya
|Noon to 4 p.m.
|Live Music, JD Priest, Wilson Creek Winery
|Noon to 5 p.m.
|Roll Out the Barrel, Danza del Sol Winery
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Robert Renzoni Vineyards
|1-5 p.m.
|Live Music, The Roamies, Danza del Sol Winery
|1-5 p.m.
|Live Music, Desert Rose, Fazeli Cellars Winery
|3:30-5:30 p.m.
|Happy Hour, Vineyard Rose, South Coast Winery
|5:30-8:30 p.m.
|Live Music, Ponte Winery Restaurant
|6-9 p.m.
|Live Music, Bodie, Lorimar Winery
|6-9 p.m.
|Live Music, Old School The Band, Miramonte Winery
|7-11 p.m.
|Live Music, Ponte Cellar Lounge
|Sunday, Dec. 3
|11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery
|11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Pet Fair, Oak Mountain Winery
|Noon to 3 p.m.
|Sunday Funday, Falkner Winery
|Noon to 4 p.m.
|Live Music, Shoot 4 Tuesday, Bel Vino Winery
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Izon Eden, Avensole Winery Patio
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Mike McGill, Oak Mountain Winery
|2-4 p.m.
|Gourmet Cheese Artisanal Tour & Wine Tasting, Avensole Winery
|2-5 p.m.
|Live Music, Cougar Winery
|6-10 p.m.
|80’s Holiday Dance Party, Airwaves 80’s Band, Gershon Bachus Vintners
|7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Brunch at Bouquet Restaurant, Ponte Vineyard Inn
|10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Bubble Brunch Buffet, Wilson Creek Winery
|11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Brunch Specials at Meritage, Callaway Winery
|11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
|Dog Day Sundays, Carol’s Restaurant at Baily’s Winery
|Noon to 4 p.m.
|Live Music, Anthony Suraci, Wilson Creek Winery
|1-4 p.m.
|Ugly Sweater Party, Danza Del Sol Winery
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Midnight Satellites, Lorimar Winery
|1-4 p.m.
|Live Music, Sebastian Sidi, Robert Renzoni Vineyards
|1-5 p.m.
|Live Music, Tim Walsh, Fazeli Cellars
|3:30-5:30 p.m.
|Happy Hour, Vineyard Rose, South Coast Winery
|5-8 p.m.
|Annual Tree Lighting Celebration, Lorimar Winery
|5:30-8:30 p.m.
|Live Music, Ponte Cellar Lounge