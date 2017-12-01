Wine Country Calendar of Events

Friday, Dec. 1    
  11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery
  2-4 p.m. Gourmet Cheese Artisanal Tour & Wine Tasting, Avensole Winery
  5-8 p.m. Live Music, Cougar Vineyard and Winery
  5-8 p.m. Live Music, Mark Sterling, Oak Mountain Winery
  6-10 p.m. Salsa Dancing, Kimba Light, Bel Vino Winery
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Robert Renzoni Vineyards
  3-5:30 p.m. Happy Hour, Vineyard Rose, South Coast Winery
  5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Music, Dustin Jake, Danza del Sol Winery
  5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Music, Ponte Winery Restaurant
  6-9 p.m. Live Music, Mickie Arnett, Lorimar Winery
  6-9 p.m. Live Music, JD Priest, Miramonte Winery
  6-10 p.m. 3rd Annual Winter Wonderland Benefit, Humanity of Justice Foundation, Ponte Winery
  7-11 p.m. Live Music, The Ponte Cellar Lounge
     
Saturday, Dec. 2    
  11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery
  Noon to 4 p.m. Tapas & Wine, King Taylor Project, Bel Vino Winery
  6-9 p.m. Live Music, Lilah Vener, Avensole Winery Restaurant
  7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brunch at Bouquet Restaurant, Ponte Vineyard Inn
  Noon to 3 p.m. Holiday Sip & Shop, Jillian Calkins, Masia de la Vinya
  Noon to 4 p.m. Live Music, JD Priest, Wilson Creek Winery
  Noon to 5 p.m. Roll Out the Barrel, Danza del Sol Winery
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Robert Renzoni Vineyards
  1-5 p.m. Live Music, The Roamies, Danza del Sol Winery
  1-5 p.m. Live Music, Desert Rose, Fazeli Cellars Winery
  3:30-5:30 p.m. Happy Hour, Vineyard Rose, South Coast Winery
  5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Music, Ponte Winery Restaurant
  6-9 p.m. Live Music, Bodie, Lorimar Winery
  6-9 p.m. Live Music, Old School The Band, Miramonte Winery
  7-11 p.m. Live Music, Ponte Cellar Lounge
     
     
Sunday, Dec. 3    
  11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft Faire, Maurice Car’rie Winery
  11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pet Fair, Oak Mountain Winery
  Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday Funday, Falkner Winery
  Noon to 4 p.m. Live Music, Shoot 4 Tuesday, Bel Vino Winery
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Izon Eden, Avensole Winery Patio
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Mike McGill, Oak Mountain Winery
  2-4 p.m. Gourmet Cheese Artisanal Tour & Wine Tasting, Avensole Winery
  2-5 p.m. Live Music, Cougar Winery
  6-10 p.m. 80’s Holiday Dance Party, Airwaves 80’s Band, Gershon Bachus Vintners
  7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brunch at Bouquet Restaurant, Ponte Vineyard Inn
  10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bubble Brunch Buffet, Wilson Creek Winery
  11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brunch Specials at Meritage, Callaway Winery
  11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dog Day Sundays, Carol’s Restaurant at Baily’s Winery
  Noon to 4 p.m. Live Music, Anthony Suraci, Wilson Creek Winery
  1-4 p.m. Ugly Sweater Party, Danza Del Sol Winery
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Midnight Satellites, Lorimar Winery
  1-4 p.m. Live Music, Sebastian Sidi, Robert Renzoni Vineyards
  1-5 p.m. Live Music, Tim Walsh, Fazeli Cellars
  3:30-5:30 p.m. Happy Hour, Vineyard Rose, South Coast Winery
  5-8 p.m. Annual Tree Lighting Celebration, Lorimar Winery
  5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Music, Ponte Cellar Lounge

