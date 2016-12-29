Wrapping is giving for Hemet Seniors this Christmas

Almost 100 volunteers, mostly seniors, conducted a Christmas gift wrapping party at the Hemet Public Library Dec. 14 sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care. The gifts being wrapped are sure to bring joy into the homes and senior care centers where more than 1,300 lonely senior citizens and disabled reside, many without close family or friends. It is a gift of love and caring by the community and Home Instead where “To us, it’s personal.”
The annual senior gift wrapping party is in its 11th year in the Hemet/San Jacinto Valley – a community who cares!
Jared Harbin with his wife Katie watch youngsters Braden Baker, 13, and his friend Garin Meyer, 11, put a wrapped Christmas gift into a box destined for a senior in the community who may have no family to celebrate the holiday with. The names of needy seniors are solicited through the year by Home Instead who will gather donated gifts from the community, have senior volunteers wrap them at the library and deliver them the week before Christmas. Tony Ault photo
Santa Claus (played by Terry Larned) is sure to note that senior volunteers Marian Coe and Barbara Bales will be listed as “nice” this Christmas for helping wrap presents for other seniors at the 11th Annual Senior Gift Wrapping Party at the Hemet Library’s second floor Dec. 14. Home Instead Senior Care hosts the special holiday event. Tony Ault photo
Greeting local community leaders to the annual Senior Gift Wrapping Party at Hemet Library is Jason Baker, president and owner of Home Instead Senior Care and his wife Debbie on left. Helping to wrap the presents from right were new Hemet City Mayor Pro Tem Michael Perciful, Santa, new Councilwoman Karlee Meyer and Dr. Vidhya Koka, M.D., Meyer brought her boys with her to help wrap the gifts donated by residents of the community and local businesses. She was joined by along with Dr. Koka and Perciful. Tony Ault photo
Home Instead, Jersey Mikes, and other local vendors and businesses chipped in to feed the almost 100 senior volunteers and others who helped wrap more than gifts destined for the 1,300 lonely-seniors in the community who live in mobile home parks, senior care centers or medical facilities in the Valley at the 11th annual Senior Gift Wrapping Party. Before the wrapping party the names of hundreds of seniors that live alone, were shut-in or without nearby relatives who might enjoy gifts were listed and forwarded to Home Instead Senior Care owners. Home Instead collected the gifts and brings them to the wrapping party. Many of the wrappers who those who listed the names of their fellow seniors in need of a little holiday cheer and would personally deliver wrapped gifts to them. Tony Ault photo