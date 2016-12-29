Wrapping is giving for Hemet Seniors this Christmas

Almost 100 volunteers, mostly seniors, conducted a Christmas gift wrapping party at the Hemet Public Library Dec. 14 sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care. The gifts being wrapped are sure to bring joy into the homes and senior care centers where more than 1,300 lonely senior citizens and disabled reside, many without close family or friends. It is a gift of love and caring by the community and Home Instead where “To us, it’s personal.”

The annual senior gift wrapping party is in its 11th year in the Hemet/San Jacinto Valley – a community who cares!