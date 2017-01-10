BREAKING: HEMET: Firefighters battling residential blaze

HEMET – Firefighters are on scene of a residential blaze in the 27000 block of Dartmouth Street in the unincorporated community of Little Lake. Little Lake is located just outside the City of Hemet.

The fire was reported to Riverside County emergency dispatchers, about 4:24 p.m., Jan. 10.

Twenty-eight firefighters from eight engine companies responded reports of the structure fire, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Public Information Officer Tawny Castro. They are being assisted by a breathing support unit and a paramedic squad. City of Hemet and Soboba Fire Departments also responded to assist with the structure fire.

The first arriving fire officials reported finding a residential structure with smoke and fire coming from the roof of the residence.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the fire to assist with crowd and traffic control, to ensure the safety of citizens and emergency first responders at the scene.

Southern California Edison and the Southern California Gas Company have been summoned to the scene to turn off utilities to the residence while firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.