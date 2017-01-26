BREAKING: MURRIETA: Fire at Murrieta Mesa HS prompts large response, evacuation of school

MURRIETA – A water bottle that a student tossed onto a light fixture in a interior hallway at Murrieta Mesa High School started a small fire that forced the emergency evacuation of the school Thursday, Jan. 26. The school is located at 24801 Monroe Avenue in Murrieta.

The fire, that was reported around 11 a.m., prompted four engine companies, one truck company, a battalion chief, and a fire marshal to respond to the high school.

Murrieta police officials and school resource officers also responded to the reported emergency to assist with student evacuations as well as traffic and crowd control.

While firefighters and other emergency first responders were rushing to the school, a teacher – who has not yet been identified – managed to extinguish the fire before it could grow out of control.

“A quick-acting school teacher used a 10 pound dry-chemical fire extinguisher to extinguish a burning plastic water bottle,” a fire official explained in a social media press release after the fire.

“Students were not in class as the incident occurred during break,” Murrieta Valley School District Public Information Officer Karen Parris wrote in a tweet about the fire. “Although class was not in session, the remaining students and teachers in the building were evacuated.”

“There was minimal smoke damage…at Murrieta Mesa High School this morning when a water bottle flipped onto a light fixture and a small fire occurred in the hallway of the Renaissance building,” Parris explained.

After Murrieta Fire Department officials assessed the situation and determined there was no further danger to students or faculty the evacuation was lifted and students were allowed to return to the building for their fourth period class, according to Parris.

MMHS Principal Steve Ellis notified parents to let them know about the incident.

There were no reported injuries to students, faculty, or fire officials.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Trevor Montgomery spent 10 years in the U.S. Army as an Orthopedic Specialist before joining the Riverside County Sheriff Department in 1998. During his time with the sheriff's department, he worked at several different stations, including the Robert Presley Detention Center, the Southwest Station in Temecula and the Lake Elsinore Station along with many other locations. His assignments included Corrections, Patrol, DUI Enforcement, Boat and PWC based Lake Patrol, Problem Oriented Policing Team and he finished his career while working as a Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Investigator. Montgomery was a foster parent to nearly 60 children over 13 years and is now an adoptive parent and has 13 children and 7 grandchildren.

