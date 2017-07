Connect on Linked in

INDIO – About 40 firefighters today responded to a residential fire in Indio that displaced four people.

The fire was reported at 10:16 a.m. in the 45000 block of Deglet Noor Street, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

First-arriving firefighters observed a residence engulfed in flames, she said.

Firefighters contained the fire by about 11 a.m.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist four adults who were displaced by the fire, Newman said.