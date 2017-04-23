MENIFEE: Firefighters knock down Menifee business blaze

MENIFEE – More than two dozen firefighters spent about one and one half hours knocking down a structure fire involving several vehicles, structures and outbuildings at a local business Sunday morning, April 23. The blaze broke out at the Menifee Collision Center in the 27700 block of Jackson Street in Menifee.

Twenty-seven firefighters from six engine companies and two truck companies responded to the fire about 10:28 a.m., after 911 callers in the area and at the business reported a large and growing fire at the location.

Callers reported that the growing blaze was threatening several vehicles and at least one 2000-square foot commercial building, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Public Information Officer Jody Hagemann.

When they arrived, firefighters mounted an aggressive attack on the fire, while defending the threatened structures, both at the location as well as several surrounding homes and businesses.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control shortly before 11 a.m.

“The fire was contained to two sheds and two vehicles with minor extension into a (structure),” Hagemann said in an updated incident report after the fire was extinguished.

Hagemann estimated the business’ loss at about $10,000. Firefighters’ efforts saved an estimated $300,000 to the business’ remaining property, vehicles and structures.

After the fire was extinguished, Riverside County Environmental Health officials were summoned to the scene.

There were no reported injuries to citizens or firefighters related to this incident.