SAN JACINTO: Firefighters quickly knock down back yard blaze

SAN JACINTO — Firefighters responding to a structure made quick work of knocking the fire down, but not until after the fire destroyed an outbuilding, box trailer, vehicle and other personal property. The fire broke out in the back yard of a residence in the area of E. 5th Avenue and S. Pico Street in San Jacinto.

Cal Fire/Riverside County firefighters and other emergency first responders rushed to the scene after emergency dispatchers were notified about the growing fire. 911 callers told emergency dispatchers the fire was threatening several nearby structures.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they reported finding a backyard, trailer, vehicle and fence engulfed in flames. While some of the firefighters began setting up for a fire attack, other officials made sure all the occupants and their pets made it out of the residence safely.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s San Jacinto Police Station responded to the scene of the fire to close several nearby roads and assist with crowd and traffic control.

The aggressive fire attack helped firefighters contain the blaze to the back yard; however, a shed, trailer, vehicle and numerous items of personal property were destroyed by the blaze.

After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters remained at the scene for about two hours conducting overhaul and mop-up operations.

There were no citizens or firefighters injured as a result of the fire and although there was extensive damage in the backyard of the home, the residents were not displaced and were able to return to their home after firefighters completed their overhaul operations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.