TEMECULA: Family of 5 displaced after home destroyed by fire





TEMECULA – A family of five was displaced after their home was destroyed by fire Friday, Dec. 23. The fire happened in the 27500 block of Nellie Court in Temecula. Nellie Court is located northeast of Margarita Road and east of Winchester Road.

Firefighters responded to the residential structure fire after deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Temecula Police station reported seeing thick plumes of black smoke billowing from a neighborhood at 3:25 p.m. Deputies requested Riverside County emergency dispatchers to have firefighters respond to the area.

After observing the smoke, deputies responded to the neighborhood and discovered a single story, single family home that was fully engulfed in flames.

Deputies who were first on the scene reported that neighbors stated there were victims possibly still inside the residence. They immediately entered the burning residence and evacuated at least one person from inside the home.





Deputies also reported that both homes to the sides of the residence were being threatened by the blaze.

Twenty-one firefighters from five engine companies and one truck Company responded to the blaze, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire spokeswoman April Newman. They were assisted by a Breathing Support Unit.

Firefighters spent about 30 minutes knocking down the blaze, which was contained about 4 p.m., according to Newman.

The American Red Cross was summoned to the scene of the fire to assist with two adults and three children displaced by the fire.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, which reportedly started in the garage of the home.