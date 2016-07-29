Two people dead after Temecula house fire

TEMECULA – Two people died in a house fire in Temecula Thursday, July 28, according to a fire official. The deadly fire happened in the 30500 block of Mira Loma Drive.

The fire was first reported to Riverside County emergency dispatchers at 11:06 p.m. Because of the size of the reported fire 27 firefighters from seven Engine Companies and one Truck Company responded to the blaze.

Upon arrival, firefighters found “a fully involved residential structure fire,” according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Public Information Officer Jennifer Fuhrman.

The fire was contained at just before 12:45 a.m.

Once the fire had been controlled, firefighters located one occupant who had died during the fire inside the residence.

“Resources will have an extended committed time for (an) extensive overhaul,” of the fire scene, Furhman explained.

At about 8:40 a.m. the next morning Furhman updated that, “during an extensive overhaul operation, with assistance from the Fire Prevention Bureau and Riverside County canine cadaver dogs, a second deceased occupant was located.”

A fire investigator responded to the scene of the fire to assist with the active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to this fire is encouraged to contact fire officials at (951) 940-6985. Callers can refer to incident file number CA-RRU-91450 and can remain anonymous.