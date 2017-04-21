WILDOMAR: Two displaced by residential fire

WILDOMAR – A mobile home was destroyed and a family was left homeless when a fire broke out at a mobile home Tuesday, April 18. The residential structure blaze happened in the 24000 Manzanita Street, south of Cottonwood Canyon Road and west of Oak Avenue, in Wildomar.

Cal Fire/Riverside County firefighters and deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Wildomar Station rushed to the scene about 2:15 p.m., after neighbors called 911 to report the fire.

Twenty-eight firefighters from six engine companies and one truck company responded to the fire, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Public Information Officer Jody Hagemann. They were assisted by water tender.

“The first arriving engine company reported a single-wide mobile home fully involved, along with a fence,” said Hagemann. Firefighters immediately began an aggressive attack on the fire.

While firefighters battled the fire and worked to defend surrounding structures from the blaze, deputies assisted with crowd and traffic control.

Firefighters managed to knock the fire down about 3:15 p.m., about one hour after it was first reported.

Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company employees were summoned to the location to turn off all utilities to the damaged residence.

American Red Cross officials were requested to the scene to assist two adults who were displaced by the fire.

There were no reported injuries related to the fire.

A fire investigator responded to the scene to assist in determining the the cause of the fire, which is still under investigation.