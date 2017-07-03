Grilling guide: how to grill fish

Grilled fish has layers of flavor far beyond the simple fried or baked fillet. If you’re new to grilling fish, or looking for advice on how to make your next fish dinner a success, here is a simple guide on how to grill fish.

Grilled fish in four steps:

1. Select your fish

Fish with hearty flesh is best suited for grilling because it can stand up to the high heat of the grates. A few types of good grill fish are salmon, tuna, cod and snapper.

2. Prepare your grill

Be sure that your grill grate is clean and slightly oiled. Heat the grill to a high temperature, around 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

3. Season your fish

Get creative with your favorite flavor combinations. Salt, pepper, and a slice of lemon are a great for a clean simple seasoning, or spice things up by marinating fish in your favorite dressing or marinade.

4. Grill fish

Once fish is on the grill, avoid moving the fillets around. Let the fish sear over high heat to caramelize with grill marks. If it seems that one area of the grill is too warm, move the fish to the cooler side. Leave the grill lid down to keep heat in. Cook fish until it reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tips:

A long, thin grill spatula will help you easily get under delicate fillets and will help you avoid breaking off pieces.

Heating the grill to a high temperature will help the fish to sear and to not stick to the grate.

Fillets can be grilled skinless or with skin on. Just be sure to oil the skin side to prevent sticking.

Try grilling salmon over a cedar plank for a smoky, nutty flavor.

