Menifee City Council continues discussions on Economic Development Corridor zones

The Menifee City Council in its regular Sept. 6 meeting, rather than engage in a lengthy late-night discussion on the many parcels of land in the city located in the new Economic Development Corridor Zoning Map, elected to conduct a public workshop on the matter later in the month.

City staff has been working for some time to designate areas of the city, called corridors that would provide mixed industrial, commercial and office uses complementary to the surrounding land uses, like residential developments. The council hopes the EDC’s will encourage economic growth within the city with opportunities for residents to work, shop and recreate in the areas closest to them.

The Economic Development Corridor has been divided into five zoning districts. There will be different zones within each corridor that is compatible to the homes, parks, schools and other businesses within the district. The council learned there are approximately 567 parcels of land to be zoned in the EDC, and all must also be compatible with the city’s General Plan. The council expects to spend a lot of time discussing the suggested zones during the upcoming workshop or workshops.

The five zoning districts are generally located on the major traffic corridors located north-to-south in the central portions of the city, according to the information provided on the city’s website, see the Sept. 6, 2017, city council agenda attachments under item 12.1. The districts are planned to feature the local area’s unique characteristics and histories which will provide basic themes for future developments.

The Northern Gateway serves to buffer and transition between the commercial land uses in Perris to north and the residential uses located in Menifee south of McLaughlin Road. The northern gateway will feature businesses and professions that will provide services from office style settings. It is envisioned as a business park area providing light industrial uses not precluding retail or other commercial activities. Retail-oriented ventures shall be concentrated at the intersection of Ethanac and Barnett roads.

McCall Boulevard will create, preserve and enhance businesses that provide a variety of shopping goods and services. It will have a mix of office, medical and residential uses like assisted living, senior apartments and townhomes compatible with the Regional Medical Center on East McCall Boulevard. It will also provide a grouping of retail and service uses with restaurants and other food services.

Community Core is planned to serve as the city’s “heart of downtown” featuring an elaborate activity center and gathering places, including civic, professional office services and entertainment venues, as well as commercial retail uses, shopping venues and higher density housing options. There will be “green” amenities that encourage walking and reduced vehicular usage. The district will feature shopping center type venues, as well as community and regional commercial activities.

Newport Road provides neighborhood-oriented commercial, office and institutional uses that support residential communities and development near the Newport Road and Bradley Road corridors. The Bradley Road corridor features and will feature limited business park and office style services, as well as residential uses. It will facilitate convenience shopping and ready access to personal services. The business and government office services in the district will serve the local neighborhoods and the community at large. The commercial locations will be compatible with the surrounding neighborhood districts.

Southern Gateway will serve as a buffer and transition between the land uses to the south and east of the district and the residential uses located within and outside Menifee to the south, west and east of the district. The district east of the Interstate 215 and north of Scott Road to Craig Avenue is envisioned to be a mix of commercial uses near the Scott Road and I-215 interchange transitioning to office and minimal residential extending north toward Craig Avenue. The west side will feature a business park style development consisting of light industrial and office uses, with commercial use. Small independent commercial and service venues may be rurally oriented in the area where found appropriated on a case-by-case review by the director that will both allow development while preserving the rural character of the Southern Gateway area. It should allow themes that will include a mix of industrial and commercial business park uses which would complement the medical uses to the south in Murrieta. The city is encouraging the development of an auto mall in a portion of the Southern Gateway district between the I-215 freeway and Haun Road, north of Scott Road. There will be some “design flexibility” in any proposed mall.

Design flexibility is written in the corridor plans in order to achieve high-quality development within the major corridors and other areas of the community. The report noted, “Flexibility in both development standards and allowed land uses shall be allowed. The director may allow minor deviations to the development standards.”

The EDC discussion will sort through the many project complexities and other nuances in the development of the Specific Plan for the proposed land uses.

In other actions, the Menifee City Council approved the updated Transportation Uniform Mitigation Fee as amended by the Western Riverside County Council of Governments setting down a new transportation fee schedule for residential to commercial developments across the council area.

It also updated the city’s regulations for metal storage containers on residential properties that comply with the Riverside County ordinances on the containers.

All five members of the council were present at the Wednesday meeting.