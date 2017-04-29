Michele’s crab cakes

Michele Howard

Special to Valley News

This recipe is inspired from a Williams-Sonoma “The Best of Taste” recipe but with my twist. Do not substitute any ingredient. This is the best recipe ever, as it is all crab and no filler. My company and family loved them.

In addition to my own changes, I doubled the recipe because Costco has a container of fresh crabmeat which is 1 pound. I used the exact ingredients including sambal oelek chili sauce and panko, but I made the patties a little larger and did not measure sesame seeds. Instead, I just sprinkled the cakes with sesame seeds from the container.

Our crab cakes dinner also featured shrimp skewers, grilled fresh sliced pineapple, wild rice medley and a fresh veggie saute. Marinate the shrimp in the same chili sauce, sesame oil and reduced sodium soy sauce and fresh lemon before skewering and barbecuing them.

To make the fresh veggie saute: in extra-virgin olive oil, saute two-inch pieces of asparagus, zucchini, yellow crook neck squash and red bell pepper. Toward end of cooking, add fresh sliced garlic, one sliced shallot, one tablespoon Mrs. Dash Garlic & Herb seasoning and one tablespoon smoked paprika.

Spicy Crab Cakes

1/2 pound fresh lump crabmeat, picked over

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Asian chili sauce, such as sambal oelek

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon Asian sesame oil

1 egg, beaten

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup panko

1/4 cup canola oil

2 tablespoons toasted sesames seeds

Lemon wedges for garnish

In a bowl, combine crabmeat with mayonnaise, chili sauce, lemon juice, sesame oil, egg, salt and 1/4 cup of panko. Stir to blend. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Remove from refrigerator. Shape one heaping tablespoonful of the mixture into a patty about one and a half inches in diameter. It will be fragile. Place on a plate. Repeat with remaining mixture. Note: When forming the patties, the cakes should barely hold together. If made in large batches, keep the patties chilled to prevent them from falling apart when cooking them.

Pour remaining 3/4 cup of panko into a shallow bowl. Carefully dip each patty into the panko to coat evenly. Return to plate.

Next, heat the oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Working in batches, fry the patties until golden brown about one minute on each side. Using a slotted metal spatula, transfer the cooked crab cakes to paper towels to drain briefly. Serve at once, sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and garnished with lemon wedges.