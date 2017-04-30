Melendez calls on state attorney general to investigate political ‘quid pro quo’ in passage of gas tax

SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Melissa A. Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, sent an official letter to California State Attorney General Xavier Becerra calling for an investigation of apparent quid pro quo-inspired vote trading, in order to pass Senate Bill 1, possibly violating several state and federal laws.

“I am for working toward a solution and understand the need for compromise, but there is a big difference between compromise and bribery,” Melendez said. “The governor, Speaker Rendon and President pro Tem de Leon doled out 1 billion tax payer dollars in deals to buy a handful of legislators’ votes to pass their gas tax. That’s not ethical, and I believe, if the attorney general actually looks into this, SB 1 will be found illegal.”

Article 4, Section 14 of the California Constitution states, “A person who seeks to influence the vote or action of a member of the Legislature in the member’s legislative capacity by bribery, promise of reward, intimidation or other dishonest means, or a member of the Legislature so influenced, is guilty of a felony,” Melendez explained.

According to Melendez, leading up to the vote on SB 1, there were numerous reports of members of the legislature in both the state Senate and State Assembly actively seeking “deals” to earn their support of the tax increase. The same day SB 1 was brought to a vote, Senate bills 132 and 496 both were amended with language from the widely-reported “deals” struck to earn these legislators’ votes.

The arrangements made were for those legislators to support SB 1 and in exchange SB 132 and SB 496 will pass with their predetermined deals. This arrangement appears to be a standard quid pro quo exchange, which has been made clear by these members’ public statements about the evolution of their decision making and their rationale for voting for SB 1, she said.

“I sent a letter to Attorney General Becerra calling on him to open an investigation into the possibility of illegal vote trading undertaken to pass this $52 billion tax increase,” Melendez said.

In her letter, Melendez wrote that SB 1 “narrowly passed” with votes “just meeting the two-thirds threshold needed” and that there were numerous reports of legislators in “both the state Senate and the state Assembly actively seeking ‘deals’ to earn their support” of the proposal.

“The same day Senate Bill I was brought to a vote, Senate Bills 132 and 496 both were amended with language from the ‘deals’ struck to earn these legislators’ votes,” she alleged. “The arrangements made were for those legislators to support Senate Bill 1 and, in exchange, Senate Bills 132 and 496 will pass with their predetermined deals. This appears to be a standard quid pro quo exchange, which has been made clear by these legislators’ public statements about the evolution of their decision and their rationale for voting for Senate Bill 1.”

According to Melendez, several state and federal laws may have been violated on this illegal vote trading scheme including California Constitution, California Penal Code Section 86, the federal Hobbs Act (18 U.S.C Sec. 1951), and the federal Honest Services Fraud (18 U.S.C. Sec. 1346).

Assemblywoman Melissa A. Melendez represents the 67th Assembly District, which includes the communities of Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Murrieta, Menifee, Wildomar and a portion of Hemet. It also includes the Riverside County unincorporated areas of Lake Mathews, Good Hope, Nuevo and Winchester. Follow her on Twitter: @asmMelendez.