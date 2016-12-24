Melendez hits ground running to start 3rd term

SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Melissa A. Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, wasted no time beginning her third term as the representative for the 67th Assembly District by introducing legislation, Assembly Bill 27, to classify rape of an intoxicated or unconscious victim as a violent felony.

Under current law, nearly all forms of rape and sexual penetration of an intoxicated person or someone with a mental disability are considered non-violent felonies. With the passage of Proposition 57, felonies classified as non-violent are now eligible for early parole.

“It is shameful that a sexual predator who rapes a mentally ill or intoxicated individual is charged with a non-violent felony,” Melendez said. “Now adding insult to injury, with the passage of Prop 57 that type of scum is eligible for early release.”

Melendez, true to her fashion, is not letting the ceremony and pageantry of swearing in distract her from doing the job of defending the public. Melendez had a wide range of successes in her most recent term from strengthening privacy protections for school children, expanding protections for gun owners, defending victims of domestic violence and raising awareness for fellow veterans suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder. To date, Melendez has authored 14 bills that have become law.

“I am humbled and honored that the residents of southwest Riverside County have put their faith in me to represent them in Sacramento for a third term,” Melendez said. “As is evident with this past election, there is work to be done, and I will continue my fight to do right by the people who have entrusted me to represent them.”

Assemblywoman Melissa A. Melendez represents the 67th Assembly District, which includes the communities of Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Murrieta, Menifee, Wildomar and a portion of Hemet. It also includes the Riverside County unincorporated areas of Lake Mathews, Good Hope, Nuevo and Winchester. Follow her on Twitter @asmMelendez.