Sen. Jeff Stone and Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez to hold holiday open house in Murrieta

MURRIETA – Sen. Jeff Stone, R-Riverside County and Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, will host a holiday open house Thursday, Dec. 14.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Murrieta Spectrum, located at 25125 Madison Avenue, Suite 105, in Murrieta.

Stone and Melendez and their district staff will be joined by business and community leaders. The event will offer the opportunity for casual conversation and also help those attending to learn more about the services both legislators can provide to their constituents.

Local restaurants and businesses will be providing decorations and light refreshments.

Donations of a new child’s toy or new socks to help the homeless in the area are requested. However, donations are not required for entry to the event.

For more information, contact Stone’s southwest office at (951) 894-3530 or Melendez’s district office at (951) 894-1232.