Serving the 75th Assembly District

Assisting district residents with problems trying to navigate California’s massive bureaucracy is one of my primary responsibilities as your representative in Sacramento. Here’s a review of some of the ways my office has assisted residents over the past year.

While my California Capitol office deals largely with legislation and policy issues, my Assembly District office assists constituents at the local level. Over the past year my district office staff was able to assist with problems that included professional licensing delays, a disabled veteran’s illegally garnished wages, a local 501 (c) (3) with complicated tax problems involving both the IRS and Franchise Tax Board, along with numerous issues with the Department of Motor Vehicles, unemployment, disability and others. In total, we handled over 220 cases during 2016.

Since I’m in Sacramento, California, most of the year, it also falls to my district office staff to act as my eyes and ears while I’m away. This year my staff attended over 300 district events including meetings at local chambers of commerce, health policy conferences, civic clubs, veteran’s groups, sex trafficking prevention seminars, multiple charitable events, groundbreakings, ribbon cuttings and many more.

The district office also processes and responds to most of the mail I receive from concerned citizens about important issues. This citizen input is a vital part of my decision-making process regarding proposed legislation, and I have your letters with me when I am voting in committees and on the Assembly floor. Last year we processed over 3,500 emails, faxes and letters about legislation, California’s budget and other important state issues.

The district office is here to help. Contact the office at (760) 480-7570 or through my website at www.asm.ca.gov/Waldron. Don’t hesitate to call when there’s a problem or concern involving a state agency.