Agencies to offer residents safe place to drop unwanted drugs

RIVERSIDE – Riverside County residents who want to get rid of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs can discard them later this month at a variety of locations during a National Drug Take-Back Day.

The April 29 effort, organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agencies, is intended to highlight the importance of taking commonly abused drugs out of circulation.

“This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue,” a sheriff’s department statement said. “Many Americans are not aware that medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are increasing at alarming rates, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.”

The DEA began holding take-backs events seven years ago to provide the public with alternatives to flushing expired or unwanted pills down a toilet.

According to the agency, since its first take-back event, 7.1 million pounds — more than 3,500 tons — of prescription and non-prescription drugs have been collected at thousands of disposal sites throughout the country.

The agency noted that provisions in the federal Secure & Responsible Drug Disposal Act also authorize pharmacies, hospitals and other facilities to serve as routine collection sites.

County residents are invited to drop off unwanted pills at the following sites between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 29: CVS Pharmacy, 1322 W. Sixth St., Corona; Hemet Home Instead Senior Care, 414 S. Palm St.; Murrieta Police Department, 2 Town Square; sheriff’s Hemet station, 43950 Acacia Ave.; sheriff’s Lake Elsinore station, 333 Limited Ave.; sheriff’s Moreno Valley station, 22850 Calle San Juan De Los Lagos; sheriff’s Perris station, 137 N. Perris Blvd. and sheriff’s Southwest station, 30755 Auld Road, Murrieta.

No questions will be asked of people disposing of pills or other medications, according to organizers. More information is available at www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/.