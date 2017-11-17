Applications now available for Temecula’s holiday home decorating contest

TEMECULA – The community is invited to light up the holidays and get creative by entering the city of Temecula’s ’Twas The Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Contest. Residents can show off their holiday spirit and exterior illumination skills in celebration of the season.

“Even though our three children are grown, we all still pile into the SUV on Christmas Eve, now with coffee and the City Holiday Lights map in hand,” Mayor Maryann Edwards said. “It’s a tradition we have loved for almost 28 years. So, thank you to the tireless and talented participants who keep the spirit of the Holidays bright for the rest of us to enjoy. With much community pride, the tradition continues!”

Temecula residents can submit an online application through Dec. 1. Lights are required to be turned on Dec. 4 through Dec. 19. Homes must be within the Temecula city limits to enter.

Visit www.temeculaca.gov/holidaylights for an official entry form and to view award categories. All entries will be judged and included on the ‘Twas The Lights Before Christmas online map.

For more information, visit www.TemeculaCA.gov or call (951) 694-6480.