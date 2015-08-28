Army veteran opens Zentangle meditative drawing art class to heal PSTD and depression

TEMECULA—After retiring from the Army, Charlotte Carpentier had to deal with chronic pain and depression from her years of military service. Medications made her loopy and caused her to lose interest in many of her favorite forms of art, but she discovered a new form of therapeutic meditation that changed all that.

“I was looking at books on Amazon and I found a book on Zentangle. After reading the description, I ordered it. I gathered all the materials, drew my first tile and I have been hooked ever since,” Carpentier said.

She has opened Charkat’s Creative Insanity Art Studio on Jefferson Avenue in Temecula where the public can learn to Zentangle. She is also sharing her space with artists who will be offering painting and other art classes.

All Zentangle students are required to first take the basic Zentangle 101 class which introduces the fun and relaxing drawing process. It’s an engaging art form that uses repetitive patterns to create striking works of art that anyone can achieve regardless of age or artistic ability.

Zentangle is an easy way of creating beautiful images by drawing structured patterns called tangles. It is a proven method to promote mindfulness and fosters self-esteem, focus, relaxation, creativity and stress relief. People of all ages and skill levels can create Zentangle art and have fun in the process.

“Once I found Zentangle helped with my ADD and PTSD, I knew I needed to share it with others,” Carpentier said.

Already having a background in education and training, Carpentier traveled to Rhode Island to become a certified Zentangle teacher. She also achieved a second bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology, focusing on the mind-body connection with stress and depression and the use of Zentangle as a form of therapy.

Having served in the military stationed in other countries including Egypt, Italy, Japan and Korea, Carpentier’s influences come from sources all over the world. Now, through Zentangle, she has been able to pull all her art endeavors into one place, and still have the mindful, therapeutic effect of being in the moment with her art. As a Zentangle teacher, she strives to bring all her eclectic energy to the public.

Carpentier plans to hold a monthly class for her fellow veterans so they can share in a unique healing form of art.