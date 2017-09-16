Caring for the nation’s heroes

FirstLight Home Care

There are just under 2 million World War II veterans remaining in the U.S., and they are aging quickly.

Many members of the “Greatest Generation” are dealing with the challenges of advancing age and need care and assistance with activities of daily living. Home care can be an ideal solution to help veterans receive exceptional care and maintain the quality of life they deserve.

Home care services can assist veterans in a variety of ways, including professional companion care with conversation and company as well as household duties like cooking, cleaning and laundry. Nonmedical personal care can provide individual needs such as bathing and hygiene, continence and toileting care, mobility support and assistance with eating. Home care also can assist veterans of any age living with injuries sustained in the field and active-duty families that need help when loved ones are deployed.

Additionally, these services can be applied in various settings. Veterans can receive companion care or personal care in their own homes; care can be provided in independent and assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities; respite care can be offered to family caregivers so that they may take time off from the responsibility of caring for their loved one.

Did you know that wartime service veterans and their surviving spouses are eligible for Veteran’s Affairs pensions? One little-known benefit is the Veterans Aid and Attendance Pension, which helps reduce the cost of care for veterans and surviving spouses.

The pension is available to eligible veterans and spouses who require home care, including assistance with eating, bathing and medication reminders, even if the assistance is not a direct result of a service-related injury. This benefit also can be used for assisted living communities and private-pay nursing homes.

For caregivers of a veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces, they can make sure that their loved ones are receiving the benefits they deserve.

