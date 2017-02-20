The city of Temecula’s Mary Phillips Senior Center offers ‘Recreational Chair Yoga’

TEMECULA ─ The Mary Phillips Senior Center is proud to announce a new class for seniors: Recreational Chair Yoga. Ten classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a half hour starting at 9 a.m., now through March 14.

Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that is practiced while sitting on a chair or standing using a chair for support. With the help of a chair, seniors can practice yoga with the same benefits of increased circulation, balance, flexibility, mobility and strength. Chair yoga is the perfect exercise for those who enjoy yoga, but find it difficult to get up and down from the floor. The class is non-certified and for recreational purposes only.

This class is open to seniors 55 years and older and is sponsored by the Mary Phillips Senior Center. The class is free, but space is limited. For more information, please call (951) 694-6464. Mary Phillips Senior Center is located at 41845 6th St. in Temecula.