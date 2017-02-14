Elizabeth Hospice seeks volunteers in Inland Empire and San Diego County

ESCONDIDO – The Elizabeth Hospice will host its next volunteer training sessions Saturday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, March 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Elizabeth Hospice administrative building located at 500 La Terraza Blvd, Suite 130 in Escondido.

Volunteer training is free and open to the public and participants must attend both days. Volunteer opportunities exist throughout San Diego County and the Inland Empire and people can choose to serve in the surrounding area where they reside.

People can help Elizabeth Hospice in caring for seriously ill adults and children in the community by becoming a volunteer. Bilingual (Spanish) speaking volunteers and veterans are needed, along with licensed massage therapists and people who can sew for our Cuddle Bear program.

Other needs include volunteers who can assist with complementary therapies such as pet therapy, aromatherapy, music support and Reiki. In addition, office and clerical support volunteers are always in demand and are not required to attend this two-day session.

Professional staff at The Elizabeth Hospice teach the comprehensive training classes, addressing issues such as the volunteer role in hospice care, working with non-verbal patients, cultural diversity, complementary therapies and active listening.

To ensure a place in the February volunteer training, please contact the Volunteer Department at (800) 797-2050 or send an email to volunteer@ehospice.org by Feb. 20. Another volunteer training will be offered in spring 2017.