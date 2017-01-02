First responders, families and friends roll up a sleeve to help save lives at 11th annual Battle of the Badges

LOS ANGELES – Federal, state and local law enforcement and public safety agencies in Southern California are partnering with the American Red Cross for the 11th annual Battle of the Badges blood drive to see who can recruit the most eligible donors to donate blood.

Individuals can join in the friendly competition by donating at Battle of the Badges blood drives between Dec. 12 and Feb. 28 at locations throughout Southern California. Donors can vote for their favorite agency, and the agency with the most votes will win bragging rights. Those who come out to give at a Battle of the Badges blood drive will receive a commemorative T-shirt, a buy one get one free ticket offer to an L.A. Clippers game at the Staples Center and exclusive discounted ticket offers to an Anaheim Ducks or L.A. Kings game, while supplies last.

“While blood donations decline during the winter, the need for blood remains constant,” Jay Winkenbach, director of donor recruitment for Red Cross Southern California Blood Services Region, said. “Our Southern California first responders, law enforcement and public safety officials know firsthand how important it is to have blood readily available for emergencies. This blood drive is one more way that they are helping members of our community.”

More than 44,700 pints of blood have been donated in Southern California since the Battle of the Badges blood drive began in 2007. Nearly 200 local, state, county and federal badge-carrying agencies will participate in the 2016-2017 campaign. The Los Angeles Police Department had the greatest number of donors overall last year but faces stiff competition from all participants this year.

Donors of all blood types are currently needed. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment to give at a Battle of the Badges blood drive, download the Red Cross blood donor app, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call (800) 733-2767 and use the sponsor code BADGESOCAL. More information about the campaign is available online.

How to donate blood

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age or 16 years old with parental consent in California, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation and before arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

