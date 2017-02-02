Health and wealth in one or how to make money while working out

Nathaniel Sillin

Special to Valley News

The end of the year is a perennial period of self-reflection, and I enjoy partaking in setting a few New Year’s resolutions. Unfortunately, I’ve enthusiastically started a year with shiny optimism more than once only to find myself falling short a few weeks later. I know I’m not alone, and I’m encouraged by people who challenge themselves time and time again.

Resolutions related to finances and health are especially common; they are two important components of life. Here are a few ways that you could tie physical activities into achieving your financial goals. Hopefully being able to tackle both resolutions at once can help keep you motivated for the entire year.

First, compete with yourself or others. If you’re up for a little friendly competition, consider creating or joining a challenge and putting money on the line.

There’s an online app that you can use to place a wager on how often you’ll work out. At the end of the week, you have to pay your pre-selected amount for each workout you miss. But if you complete your workouts for the week, you collect a portion of the amount paid out by everyone else.

Some people make an arrangement with a friend where you each agree to work out a certain number of times a week and to pay the other person $5 or $10 for each workout missed. Or, you could opt to make a donation to a charity of your friend’s choice rather than pay each other. The goal is to provide accountability, and the financial aspect can add a sense of urgency and be a great motivational tool.

Connect an activity tracker to rewards programs. Several services give you points each time you work out and let you redeem the points for cash, gift cards or other prizes. The real trick is to use multiple programs and maximize your rewards from every workout. Some employers also provide bonus points to employees that use these programs or have similar rewards programs of their own.

Make working out your work. If you’re looking to make a serious lifestyle change and potentially some serious money, consider becoming a personal trainer or fitness instructor. While the certification process can be expensive and time-consuming, afterward you’ll be able to charge clients for classes or one-on-one training.

Or, you could try to find flexible and active work that suits your interests and experience. Gardener, referee or dog walker could be good fits to supplement your income, while keeping you fit.

Keep exercise-related expenses down. It can be tempting to buy new workout equipment or sign up for a gym when you’re excited about a New Year’s resolution. However, there are many ways to get fit without expensive equipment or a large gym.

For example, you can find videos of free instructor-led workouts or yoga sequences online or try an app that creates and leads you through workouts. If you want to take up an activity that requires facilities, look for inexpensive options at local community centers.

Raise money for a charity with every step. You may not have a strong desire to earn money but are still looking for a little extra motivation to work out. Similar to the programs that reward you with points, there are apps like Charity Miles that you can use to raise money for your favorite charities while exercising.

You could also sign up for a charity walk, run or ride; you’ll know when you cross the finish line that you’ve helped a good cause.

The bottom line is that by keeping costs down and looking for ways to make money while staying active you can make your budget and your body more flexible. This approach could help you stay motivated for longer, and you can use the extra money to pursue your other goals for the year.

Perhaps you’re trying to save for a down payment or vacation, focused on building your retirement savings or looking to make a significant impact in your community by donating to nonprofit organizations. Every extra dollar can bring you one step closer to achieving that goal.