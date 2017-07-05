Highgate Senior Living to open in late summer

TEMECULA – A new assisted living and memory care community will be opening late this summer in the heart of Temecula, near the freeway off Rancho California Road. Highgate Senior Living is now accepting reservations for both their Manor and Cottage apartments.

In addition to luxurious studio and one-bedroom units, Highgate at Temecula features exceptionally spacious two-bedroom suites with balconies or patios and washers and dryers. These unites are especially suited for couples or singles who would enjoy the extra space.

Highgate Senior Living offers a unique holistic approach to care, getting to know residents as a whole – mentally, physically and emotionally – to best serve their individual needs and desires. Highgate Senior Living specialists advocate with families and physicians to provide a personalized program of care, making certain that all medications are correct and necessary, while offering alternative ways to boost memory and health through exercise, proper eating and hydration.

All assisted living apartments are pet-friendly with outdoor access and help with pet care, if desired.

Highgate Senior Living team members embrace the philosophy that regardless of age or ailment, every resident can live a purposeful life filled with meaning and joy – and it is their purpose to support this life through activities, individual support and caregiving.

Highgate Senior Living is a privately-owned company with nine senior living communities in four western states. It is known for its holistic approach and delivery of full care for all, even for those with complex medical issues or severe cognitive impairment.