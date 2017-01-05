Jazzercise announces free classes for young women in 2017

SAN DIEGO – Leading global dance fitness company Jazzercise is proud to announce a new initiative for 2017 that supports the growth and development of young women by offering free classes to girls aged 16-21. Dubbed GirlForce, the program aims to empower young women by giving them a place to get fit, to learn healthy habits and to find a place they belong in their communities.

“Last June at the State of Women Summit hosted by the White House, so many amazing speakers talked about the importance of helping girls as they grow up and a light bulb went off for me,” CEO and Founder Judi Sheppard Missett said. Set to launch in January 2017, participating Jazzercise locations will encourage teens and college-age women to join the movement and learn to “dance their own path.” Sheppard Missett said the program “might evolve into other things, but for now we want to keep it simple.”

“As a mom of two girls, I know that young women confront unique challenges,” continues Jazzercise President Shanna Missett Nelson. “We know what physical activity does for us. We hope that offering girls a safe place for them to get fit can help, so they can become strong women.”

While Jazzercise and its franchisees have raised over $28 million for charities over their 47 year history, the company is developing its first corporate initiative. Girls who are interested in joining the GirlForce can find more information at www.jazzercise.com/GirlForce or follow @jazzerciseinc on Instagram.