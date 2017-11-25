Kaiser Permanente and Target to open in-store clinic in Hemet

HEMET – Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest integrated health system, and Target Corporation announced they will launch a Kaiser Permanente-staffed retail clinic in the Target store located at 3527 W. Florida Ave. in Hemet. Kaiser Permanente will staff the new clinics with licensed nurse practitioners, licensed vocational nurses and will have physicians available by telemedicine consultations, giving local Target guests access to Kaiser Permanente’s high-quality affordable health care services.

Through this collaboration, Kaiser Permanente will provide care to Kaiser Permanente members and nonmembers. The in-store clinics will be branded “Target Clinic, care provided by Kaiser Permanente.”

“Kaiser Permanente is excited to collaborate with Target in order to combine Kaiser Permanente’s technology-advanced care delivery system with Target’s focus on an exceptional guest experience in a familiar, convenient and friendly setting,” Vita Willett, senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente, Riverside County, said.

The new clinic will offer an array of services, including pediatric care, women’s health care, monitoring and care for chronic conditions including diabetes, cholesterol and high blood pressure, basic dermatology services and treatment for minor illnesses including strep throat, vaccinations, sinus pain, earaches, asthma and cold and flu. The new clinics will accept a broad range of health insurance plans, as well as cash or credit card payments. Clinics will accept walk-in appointments.

“Kaiser Permanente’s integrated care delivery system, which prioritizes prevention, and Target’s focus on an exceptional guest experience means Hemet can expect to receive high-quality, patient-centered health care in convenient, trusted and familiar settings,” Dr. Frank Flowers, area medical director for Kaiser Permanente, Riverside County, said.

The program builds on a successful existing collaboration, which began in 2014 with four Kaiser Permanente-staffed clinics in Southern California. The new Target Clinic in Hemet is the first in Riverside County. There are 30 additional clinics set to open in existing Southern California stores over the next three years.

“We are proud to expand our existing efforts to bring affordable, quality health care to even more Target guests throughout Southern California,” Bob Blair, chief administrative officer of Kaiser Permanente, Riverside County, said.