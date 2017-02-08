Learn to protect yourself and loved ones from diabetes

There’s an epidemic racing through America at an incredible rate: diabetes. According to the American Diabetes Association, it’s the fastest-growing disease in the country and the fifth leading cause of death. If the trend continues, one out of three Americans will develop diabetes in their lifetime.

Each day, more than 4,000 people are diagnosed with diabetes, and more than 600 people die from the disease. Since 1987, the death rate due to diabetes has increased by 45 percent.

Even more disturbing is that Type 2 diabetes, once called adult onset diabetes and its most common form, is growing at alarming rates today in children as young as 8 years old.

Type 2 diabetes is caused by a shortage of insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas. Insulin allows glucose or sugar from food to enter the body’s cells where it is converted into energy needed by muscles and tissues to function.

When there isn’t enough insulin, the cells can’t get the sugar they need and too much sugar builds up in the blood. Over time, this extra sugar can lead to heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, blindness, kidney disease, nervous system disease or neuropathy and lower limb amputation.

The good news is that research has shown that more than 90 percent of all cases of diabetes can be prevented. The National Diabetes Education Program said, “Diabetes prevention is proven, possible and powerful.”

Researcher Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, assistant professor of epidemiology at Harvard School of Public Health agreed. “We know how to prevent nearly all cases of Type 2 diabetes,” he said in a landmark study published in the journal, Archives of Internal Medicine.

A low carbohydrate, high fat diet, exercise and a commitment to a wellness lifestyle are the keys to prevention and treatment.

A ketogenic lifestyle and exercise are critical in reducing weight, lowering blood sugar levels and boosting sensitivity to insulin, which helps keep blood sugar within a normal range. Participants in one large study who lost a modest amount of weight, around 7 percent of initial body weight, and who exercised regularly reduced the risk of developing diabetes by nearly 60 percent.

Here are the top four dietary changes recommended by the Temecula Wellness Center. Eliminate all whole grains and whole grain products or most carbohydrates. Stop drinking sugary drinks, and choose water, coffee or tea instead. Choose healthy fats instead of fats high in bad cholesterol and eat low or moderate amounts of protein. Eat grass-fed, non-processed meat that is high in fat; choose certain nuts, poultry or fish instead, sour cream with the fat, cheeses and whole eggs.

Getting sound nutritional advice from a wellness professional is the first step in any diabetes prevention or recovery program.

Yet, because there is more to preventing diabetes than just losing weight, it is equally important to raise your overall health, reduce physical and emotional stress and increase brain function on a cellular level. All of these steps will strengthen your immune system. If you don’t make any changes, any of these factors can sabotage your best efforts at stabilizing your weight and blood sugar levels.

To address stress, I developed Bioenergy, a scientific method for correcting interference in muscles, fascia, nerve and blood vessels in the sub-occipital muscles of the upper neck. Relieving brainstem tension from this area of the body will allow your body to function more efficiently and increase your total well-being and quality of life. It can also strengthen brain function and your immune system which can prevent many diseases and conditions, including heart disease, strokes and cancer.

The plain fact is that almost all Type 2 diabetes can be prevented and people with diabetes can be restored to full health often without drugs, surgery or other invasive medical procedures. You can protect yourself and your loved ones from this disease by choosing to follow a ketogenic lifestyle, incorporating the latest scientifically proven nutritional strategies into your lifestyle.

