Learn to protect yourself and loved ones from strokes

Dr. Terry A. Rondberg

Special to Valley News

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke. Forty more seconds, another stroke. More than 795,000 strokes each year. Of these, more than 140,000 people die, making strokes the third leading cause of death in the country.

According to the National Stroke Association, we could easily slash that number by at least 80 percent – right now!

Yet, the answer to prevention isn’t in drugs or surgery. Medicines have proved to be dismal failures in avoiding strokes, especially the popular use of statin therapy. Despite the fact that the drug industry sold more than $14 billion in statins in 2015, more than a dozen studies have shown that when used for prevention of strokes in otherwise healthy people with no personal history or symptoms of heart disease, statins do very little, if anything, to prevent a heart attack or stroke. They do, however, pose major health risks.

In 2013, the Food and Drug Administration issued new warnings about statins, noting they can cause cognitive or brain-related impairment, such as memory loss, forgetfulness and confusion; an increased risk of raised blood sugar levels and the development of Type 2 diabetes; and an increased risk of muscle damage.

Other medical approaches have been equally ineffective and dangerous. In May 2013, the government stopped a medical stroke study of different treatments for a brain condition that can cause strokes. Early results suggested invasive therapies were riskier than previously thought. “From what we can see, our current methods of intervention may pose a greater hazard for health than letting the natural history run itself out,” Columbia University neurologist Dr. Jay Mohr said. He is one of the lead researchers.

If we can’t protect ourselves with drugs, how do we prevent strokes? Experts all agree; patients can improve their health by following a wellness lifestyle, improving overall health and well-being, and strengthening the body’s immune system.

The human body is remarkably capable of warding off diseases when allowed to do so with the aid of good diet to control weight, cholesterol and blood pressure; stress management techniques to relieve physical, mental and emotional tension; and immediately stopping unhealthy habits like smoking, drug use and drinking alcohol.

In recent years, the health community has discovered another important factor: a strong immune system. For a long time, stroke and other injuries to the brain were associated with inflammation caused by a reaction of the body’s immune system. This association led to the use of drugs specifically meant to weaken or hinder the immune system. Recent brain research is proving that theory totally wrong.

Most notable is the work of a team of scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science, led by Professor Michal Schwartz of the Neurobiology Department. “My group … decided to re-examine the assumption that the brain is hurt by any immune activity, because it didn’t make sense,” Schwartz said. Their findings, published in Nature Neuroscience, found that immune cells contribute to maintaining the brain’s ability to maintain cognitive ability and cell renewal throughout life. They also found that immune cells might also be key players in the body’s maintenance of the normal healthy brain. That’s good news for potential stroke victims.

Maintaining a strong immune system as well as elevating overall well-being levels takes a multi-disciplinary approach. One component of that approach is energy medicine; specifically, a scientific method I developed for correcting interference in muscles, fascia, nerve, and blood vessels in the sub-occipital muscles of the upper neck. Relieving this brainstem tension allows your body to function more efficiently and increase your total well-being. It can also strengthen your immune system which can prevent many diseases and conditions, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s and stroke, etc.

The fact is drugs or surgery should always be the last resort. I believe it is wise to be proactive and protect patients by encouraging a wellness lifestyle.

