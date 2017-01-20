LifeStream presents three blood drives in January

MURRIETA – LifeStream, a nonprofit blood center in Southern California, is hosting two community blood drives in Murrieta and Lake Elsinore in January.

Brunswick Cal Oaks Bowl, 40440 California Oaks Road, in Murrieta will present a blood drive at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. Donors receive a coupon for a free game of bowling, courtesy of Brunswick Cal Oaks Bowl.

In Lake Elsinore Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m., Diamond 8 Cinemas, 32260 Mission Trail, will host a blood drive. Donors receive a coupon a free movie ticket and coupon for free popcorn, courtesy of Diamond 8 Cinemas.

Donors also receive free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at www.LStream.org. Those aged 18-44 years may register for Be The Match bone marrow screening at all donor locations free of charge.

Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Everyone under 18 years of age must provide LifeStream with written parental consent. Parent consent forms are available at any donor center, community blood drive or at www.LStream.org.

All prospective donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 110 pounds, and not at risk for AIDS or hepatitis. Donors receive a free mini-physical as part of the donation process. Donating blood takes about an hour, yet gives someone a lifetime. For more information, please call (800) 879-4484.